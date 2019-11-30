Adani awards more than $500m in work

ADANI's $2 billion Carmichael coal and rail project is ramping up with more than $500 million in contracts awarded and more announcements expected in coming days on the involvement of Townsville businesses.

The resources group announced this week that Toowoomba-based company Wagners would be a lead contractor to deliver a $35 million-plus quarry operations package.

John Wagner (second from right) and members of the Carmichael Project team at the quarry site for the Carmichael Project.

In other announcements, Perth-based construction contractor Decmil was awarded a $40 million-plus contract to design and build three 400-bed temporary accommodation camps and NSW railway specialist Martinus Rail was awarded a $100 million rail laying contract.

There is speculation Martinus, which recently sold a 50 per cent stake in its business to Malaysian engineering group Gamuda Berhad, could also be used for the rail haulage, sidelining incumbents Aurizon and Pacific National.

Martinus will be based at Adani's new Rockhampton Business Centre and Decmil will also use the centre and base operations for the rail camps in Collinsville.

Wagners will build and operate a quarry about 160km from Clermont and deliver quarry materials to mine and rail projects, for roads, camps, pads, dams and mine civil works.

Carmichael Project Director David Boshoff said Adani was delivering on its promise of jobs and work packages for regional Queensland.

"It's great to see our commitments on jobs and contracts for regional Queensland now coming to life, and we are so pleased that the benefits are being spread far and wide across regional Queensland, now to Toowoomba," Mr Boshoff said.

SPREADING WINGS: Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the opening of Adani's new Rockhampton office.

Mr Boshoff said operations for the rail camps would be based in Collinsville, earthworks and civil works were coming from Townsville and Rockhampton, fuel supply was from Townsville, telecommunications was from Mackay, rail track laying and rail camp construction was from Rockhampton and many other regional businesses and locations across regional Queensland were also getting involved.

About 40 jobs are being advertised on Adani's website at present.

"We still have plenty of other contracts yet to award, and we strongly encourage jobseekers and suppliers to register their details on Adani's website at https://www.adaniaustralia.com/Work-With-Us," Mr Boshoff said.

The thermal coal project, about 400km south of Townsville, was originally planned as a 60 million tonne a year mega-mine but was redesigned last year as a 10 million tonne per annum operation.

Work has started on Adani’s Carmichael September 2019

A 200km rail line with a 40 million tonne per annum capacity will connect to Aurizon's Bowen Basin rail network, allowing coal to be shipped to Asian countries from the Abbot Point coal terminal.

The company says about 200 people are working on the mine site and more than 50 pieces of plant and equipment have been taken to the area.

The construction of a 5km-long "Mine Affected Water" dam wall is well under way. Other work includes clearing for the mine site, the construction of access roads and fencing and geotechnical surveys.

The company says recruitment processes are structured to ensure preference is given to regional Queensland workers.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael Project, however, everyone is welcome to apply for roles on the Carmichael Project particularly those people residing locally to the mine (eg Clermont)," the company says in a handout.

"Accordingly regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions will also be benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project."