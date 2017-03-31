30°
News

Adani boss promises Carmichael will happen

Geoff Egan
| 31st Mar 2017 2:46 PM
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.
Brisbane protesters outside the Hilton where Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj promised the Carmichael mine would be funded.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CARMICHAEL is happening, and it is just the beginning.

That is the message from Adani's head of operation in Australia.

Speaking at a Committee for Economic Development of Australia event in Brisbane on Friday, Adani Mining chief executive officer Jeyakumar Janakaraj said the company was committed to early work on the railway and mine beginning this year.

His speech attracted protests from anti-mining groups outside the Brisbane Hilton where the lunch was held.

Mr Janakaraj said his goal was not just to build the massive central Queensland Carmichael mine to export coal to India but to "open up" the Galilee basin to greater economic development.

"We've got this fabulous resource in Carmichael to open up the Galilee Basin. It is a long-term process, it is not just about Carmichael," he said.

"The Galilee Basin is about regional economic development. For new projects, anything and everything needs infrastructure and that's what Adani is about."

Mr Janakaraj also dismissed concerns Adani was struggling to find backers to fund the multibillion-dollar project.

"This project will get funded and this project will go ahead," he said.

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury Chris Lees

Mr Janakaraj said by 2025 Carmichael would make up only 30% of Adani's operations in Australia - pointing to the development of a solar power plant at Moranbah and an investment in Australian agriculture.

He said Adani already exported about 1 million tonnes of pulses from Australia to India and planned to increase that.

But Brisbane anti-Carmichael protestor Jude Garlick said she was concerned the mine would impact central Queensland groundwater and the Great Barrier Reef.

"Over 1200 people packed out the Brisbane City Hall on Monday to learn how they can be part of the campaign to stop Adani. Our determination is fierce, and we're here today to tell Adani that will fight, and we will win," she said.

Central Queensland farmer and anti-Carmichael protester Bruce Currie said he had just returned from India and spoken to people who lived near Adani's operations in its home country.

"I am highly concerned about Queensland's water security and even more so since meeting farmers in Adani's home state of Gujarat," Mr Currie said.

But Mr Janakaraj said to oppose the mine was to oppose central Queensland workers and millions of Indians who needed power.

"Anybody who thinks this project is going to stop, you are telling people living in regional Queensland to stop living there and you are telling millions of Indians to live without energy," he said.

Topics:  adani carmichael coal mine bruce currie galilee basin jeyakumar janakaraj jude garlick

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what's coming: grazier

'Biggest flood ever': Rocky has no idea what's coming:...

"ROCKHAMPTON has no idea what it is in for."

Rocky woman, 76, held against will in horror home invasion

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Police allege man, 22, was behind terrifying attack

LIVE COVERAGE: Key Rocky river smashes 1991 record

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton approaching the 6M mark in an expected flood that will peak around 8.5 metres

MAJOR flood in a key river of the catchment smashes the 1991 record.

86 Rockhampton streets to go under water in 'major flood'

A Depot Hill resident helps his neighbour move goods including a plasma TV out of a Wood Street house expected to be inundated as the Fitzroy River passes the 8.1 Meter mark in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK301210-flood-c7

FLOODS maps reveal a stunning 86 Rockhampton streets to go under.

Local Partners

GKI Hideaway comes out on top after wild weather

Debbie huffed and she puffed, but she couldn't blow this resort down

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Dam release doesn't impact Jambin residents

SAFETY TEST: SunWater conducted a controlled release from Callide Dam on Wednesday.

After a night of worry, the excess water left homes unscathed

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Beachfront Acerage

412 Scenic Highway, Rosslyn 4703

Residential Land Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking ... $990,000

Where do you find a property like this? Approximately 18.5 acres overlooking Kemp Beach, just down the road from Rosslyn Bay Marina. * Approx 18.5 acres...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

4 BEDROOMS ON LARGE BLOCK

25 Beak Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 2 $175,000 NEG

Calling all first home owners and investors alike. This is perfect for you! The low set home features 4 bedrooms, polished floors, large master bedroom, under...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

A HOME THAT HAS IT ALL!!

193 Auton & Johnson Road, The Caves 4702

3 3 5 $469,000 NEG

Freedom, serenity, escape, tranquility, paradise are the words to describe this magnificent piece of real estate. Located on a 2.47acre's of private land with a...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

Instructions Couldn’t be Clearer – Sell!

7 Florence Circuit, Taroomball 4703

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Step inside this superb property and instantly see and feel the quality that sets this home apart from the rest. Natural light flows through the rooms to give a...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!