Adani boss: Why we chose Rockhampton

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub.

Chris Ison ROK051017cadani3

EVERYONE has a time to shine, and the curtain has risen on Australia and India's time in the spotlight with Rockhampton firmly in a lead role.

It was with these sentiments the CEO of Indian mining giant Adani praised the work of all involved in securing Rockhampton's share of the Galilee Basin.

On the tarmac of Rockhampton Airport, Jeyakumar Janakaraj confirmed the news the city had been holding its breath on; thousands of jobs would be guaranteed through the city's $15.5 million investment in the Carmichael Coal Mine FIFO hub.

Mr Janakaraj said there had been many naysayers of the $22 billion project over eight years, a reference to the numerous court actions taken by environmental activists.

He said these activists preferred to "create noise” and while they did, had put in doubt the future of families in Australia and India.

"The role that regional Queensland has played in fostering trade ties is envious for many and few places can boast of huge untapped potential that is India's future,” Mr Janakaraj said.

"Some people say that everyone has a moment to shine.

"This is our time to shine, Australia and India.”

Rockhampton Regional Council

Mr Janakaraj said a strict commercial process had governed the decision for the FIFO hub and sharing between the two sites gave the least financial risk.

He explained having two hubs would benefit more people along the coast and help build the Galilee Basin as a whole resources region.

However, in celebrating the jobs to come from the announcement, Mr Janakaraj did not shy away from the economic issues which had stemmed from Queensland's resources downturn in recent years.

"I know very well the story of Australian mining cycles and the impact on cities and more importantly, the impacts on families and small business,” he said.

"Today I wish to assure you that my company, Adani, comes to Australia with more than heavy machinery and bulk coal ships.

Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

"We have built a family of trust ... which will stand in every step of our journey.

"Within five years, Carmichael project will be just 30% of our overall business and of Adani's investments in Australia.

"The businesses of agriculture and the businesses of renewable energy are picking up steam and are moving forward as well.

"Today's announcement makes a giant step forward in building the relationship between regional Queensland and Adani and India and Australia at large.”