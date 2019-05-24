Adani, Bulletin respond to Rocky ex-MP's groundwater claims

Former Member for Rockhampton Robert Schwarten has waded into the Adani groundwater debate with a look back over the Ensham Mine water crisis of 2009 when the Morning Bulletin ran a campaign calling for guaranteed water quality following alarming levels of mine water discharge. The Bulletin and Adani responses follow his comments.

Back in 2009 this newspaper led the charge against the state government over coal contamination of our water supply. This was caused by the discharge of mine water during the then flood into the Fitzroy. The city council who is custodian of water quality was rightly concerned and joined in the criticism. Community members signed a petition in their thousands. As the state representative and minister there were plenty of questions to answer. My own mother complained about the taste of the water and many started boiling theirs.

I brought to Rockhampton the most expert scientist in river water quality. I established a local panel of experts and invited Bully editor Frazer Pearce to join it. The group examined the results and recommended tightening the controls on coal mines situated in the floodplain that had been approved to release polluted minewater. The goal posts were moved and everyone applauded.

Just 10 years later we have a concerted campaign led by our mayor supported by the mining companies and a billionaire campaigning for the State Government to wave through a report that was dropped in their laps the day before the federal election. Surely anyone with a hint of intelligence does not expect the State Government to just tick and flick a report that has such dire importance for the Great Artesian Basin.

Yes, two highly respected organisations have approved the report we are told by mining executives and politicians. But just as this newspaper rightly demanded a decade ago this report needs to be made public and proper scientific peer review needs to be made. This must take time - a few months.

At stake here is the future of the water quality of the Great Artesian Basin, the lifeblood of agriculture in this state. I was a member of cabinet that accepted the report from a mining company that fracking would not interfere with the water table. It did just that and local graziers and councils were justifiably outraged. The company went bankrupt and at last count the taxpayers of this state had shelled out more than $100million to try to limit the damage. Similarly there is outrage at the federal government ruining the water supply by pumping toxic waste into the aquifer from one of its air bases. Mt Morgan offers the best example of what mining companies can do to water quality if left to do what they like.

My hard learned advice is instead of trying to stand over the state government to rush this process, the politicians local and federal should be calling for a thorough and transparent analysis of this report - something the federal government refused to do before it dropped this political time bomb in the state's lap. One hopes that this newspaper will also be consistent in demanding transparency and proper public consultation as it rightly did during the water quality crisis of 2009.

Robert Schwarten

Former Rockhampton MP.

The Morning Bulletin

absolutely supports sound environmental testing and investigation into the impact of any mine on the Great Artesian Bbasin and river system harvesting and discharge.

What we encourage is the Government assists Adani in its efforts to meet its environmental requirements and obligations for the mine to be approved. It should be a partner in a valuable jobs project for the region instead of putting up barriers.

Over the past 15 months the Bulletin has published a number of reports questioning the impact of Adani's mine on groundwater. Here is an except from a two-page feature on the issue in March 2018.

The Adani spokesman moved to set the record straight that Adani Australia in fact "does not have access to unlimited water”

"Our licence only allows us to take and reuse associated water that is encountered during normal mining operations,” he said. "Associated water is the water that flows into the mine from the coal seams and the ground that separates them (interburden) as the mine progresses. This water usage is necessary on most mine sites to achieve safe operations.” Adani said it would monitor groundwater surrounding the mine "to ensure we do not adversely affect local water resources''.

"We will pay $20 million for our surface water licence,” the spokesman said. "This will allow us to take 10,800 megalitres of flood water a year and only when the Carmichael River is in flood to ensure downstream users such as farmers have their water requirements prioritised.”

The Carmichael Mine would have an indirect take from the Great Artesian Basin and Adani Australia was required to offset this under the Commonwealth approval conditions.

"As a precautionary measure, the highest annual indirect take volume is required to be offset every year for the first five years of the project,” the spokesman said.

"This means five times more water will be returned to the Great Artesian Basin than used by Adani Australia.”

State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Anthony Lynham said in 2017 that multi-million dollar financial and regulatory safeguards and a stringent monitoring regime were now in place to manage water supply in and around the $21.7 billion project. "They have to have made good the agreements in place with landholders whose existing groundwater entitlements might be affected. "There are now almost 270 conditions on this project to protect the natural environment and the interests of landholders and traditional owners. "More than 100 of these conditions relate to groundwater.

"Most importantly, the government has the ability to require a mine to stop operations if any of these licences are breached.”

Dr Lynham said every operational mine in Queensland was authorised to remove groundwater that flows into the mine to make the mine safe, and reuse it if they wish.

"This project has been through extensive scrutiny by State and Federal governments, and the community, during public consultation and in the courts,” he said. "This project will generate thousands of jobs, as well as business opportunities in northern and central Queensland as well as royalties that will benefit the state as a whole.

"These safeguards will ensure that water resources are protected, and that this critical project progresses sustainably.”

Adani response to Mr Schwarten's comments

THE Queensland Government's environment department has been assessing the Carmichael Project's Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan for more than two years now.

It has been reviewed by the CSIRO and Geoscience Australia.

All the management plans required for construction to commence have now been approved by the federal government, including the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan.

Our groundwater management practices were even assessed in the Land Court in 2015.

Any suggestion the Queensland Labor Government has not been given enough time, information or opportunity to scrutinise and assess our plans is a farce. It's time to stop shifting goalposts and get on with approving these outstanding management plans so we can deliver thousands of jobs for regional Queenslanders.- Adani Australia