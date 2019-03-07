Menu
Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during Question Time at Parliament House. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
War of words between Adani, Trad over royalties

by MADURA MCCORMACK
7th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has rejected claims Adani has been unable to sign its royalties agreement with the State Government because the mining giant's requests to meet with her and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk personally have been denied.

Ms Trad, in Townsville yesterday, said the in-principle agreement hadn't been signed due to ongoing "complex negotiations".

"Adani has asked for a meeting, very happy to have a meeting with anyone in Queensland," she said.

"But that's not the reason the royalties agreement hasn't been finalised.

"It is a very complex negotiation but I'm not at liberty to expose the confidential, commercial discussion around that. But it's not because Adani has not sat down with the Premier and myself."

Adani rejected Ms Trad's comments and her claim a meeting had been organised with the Premier's director general, which would occur "in the not too distant future".

"Adani has not received an offer for a meeting with the Premier's director-general," a spokeswoman said. "Our offers to meet with the Premier and/or Deputy Premier to discuss final requirements from the Queensland Government to allow us to start delivering the Carmichael project and thousands of jobs for Queenslanders have not been accepted.

"We look forward to meeting with the Treasurer and the under treasurer to finalise negotiations on the royalties agreement as soon as possible."

It has been nearly two years since the in-principle agreement about a royalties framework was brokered, with both parties in May 2017 saying a royalty agreement had been struck.

It comes after the second public hearing into a controversial Greens Bill seeking to ban mining in the Galilee Basin was held in the small mining town of Moranbah on Tuesday night.

Isaac Regional Council's Mayor Anne Baker and Stephen Smyth, from the Construction, Forestry, Manufacturing, Maritime and Energy Union, gave evidence at the hearing.

Both organisations have opposed the Bill.

The Bill seeks to be retrospective, effectively terminating any existing coal mining.

    • 7th Mar 2019 6:53 AM