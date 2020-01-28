Adani chief says activists' intimidation 'won't work'

ADANI CEO Lucas Dow has said the company will not be intimidated by the increasing activism campaigns which have recently begun targeting contractors and associated businesses.

It follows campaigns against bus company Greyhound that asked its staff to "not undermine" the company after signing on to transport Adani workers.

A campaign was started by the #StopAdani group soon after asking members to contact greyhound in hopes the company would reconsider its deal with the mining giant.

The group posted Greyhound office numbers to its website

"Give Greyhound a call and let them know Adani's coal project is a terrible decision for the Reef, our climate and Greyhound's brand," a post on the website read.

Greyhound signed a three-month contract with rail contractor BMD which will be working on the railway corridor between Abbot Point and the mine.

In an email exposed by media on January 6, Greyhound CEO Alex de Waal asked employees not to "undermine" the company.

"The project may create concerns to individual team members in light of the international political, environmental, social and economic debate about climate change under way in the media," Mr de Waal said in the email.

"Servicing BMD is not Greyhound taking a stand on climate change or any other important environmental topic facing our nation and the world.

"Greyhound could become one of many companies in the crossfire of the anti-Adani campaign."

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said there were more than 200 people are already at work on the mine site and many more were working on the project across regional Queensland.

"We are not intimidated, and construction is progressing well," Mr Dow said.

"Anti-coal activists have thrown everything they've got at us in order to stop our project from court cases to multimillion-dollar advertising campaigns, but they haven't succeeded.

He said the actions of activists "threaten the livelihoods" of those who work for contractors and other associated businesses.

"This latest tactic will not affect construction of the project as bussing providers from around Queensland are lined up and ready to assist us and our contractors with our transport needs," he said.

Greyhound staff across Queensland including Emerald, Clermont, Mackay and Townsville have been notified they may be required for the transporting.

Mr de Waal was chairman of the Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation upon the news breaking.

The conservation group cut ties with Greyhound after its involvement with Adani was confirmed.