Adani clock is ticking for Labor

IT TOOK a fair-dinkum poll (the federal election result), a combined stand by regional communities and the voice of her own frustrated MPs to finally convince Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to make a move on the Adani crisis.

Just hours after our Rebel for Your Regions page 1 hit news stands in Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville demanding the Government give the regions and Adani a fair go or face a washout at next year's state election, the Premier announced a plan to fast-track a resolution to the Adani mine issue.

Rebel for your Region

"What I'm asking today is for the two parties, Adani and the independent regulator, to sit down tomorrow with the coordinator general and work up a definitive timeframe on decisions around these two outstanding reports,” she said.

"I want a timeline, hopefully agreed to by all of the parties, by Friday so I can release that to the public so the community has certainty, I have certainty and everybody has certainty for the process forward. I think enough is enough and I hope that both parties will accept this way forward in the best interests of Queensland."

Her challenge around this is that Adani wants approval in two weeks, and that is not unreasonable considering the changes it has had to deal with regarding its environmental management plans.

Adani sets approval deadline

But what is important now is that both parties take this opportunity to move forward to get this mine started. If there is a genuine issue with underground aquifers then be very clear on what is required to resolve it so everyone gets it.

Applause from most for Adani groundwater plan approval

Instep with this breakthrough in Adani negotiations is a Rockhampton-led campaign to demand a fairer go from the State Government.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and a host of powerful supporters are sending a message that "we want to see the Galilee Basin open and that we want to see Adani given a fair go instead of what we've seen”.

It starts tomorrow with an Day of Action in Rockhampton.

Unity in the regions shows refusal to be silenced on demands

Until next time,

Frazer Pearce

Editor

The Morning Bulletin