Adani congratulate Pembroke Resources on new mine approval

ADANI has congratulated Pembroke Resources on the approval of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the $1 billion Olive Downs coking coal mine.

Queensland's independent Coordinator-General approved the Olive Downs metallurgical coal mine project, 40 kilometres south-east of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin, with strict conditions to ensure local employment and manage potential impacts on the environment.

It is said the project will create up to 500 jobs during construction and up to 1000 operational jobs, as well as generate more than $5 billion in royalties for the Queensland Government over the mine's 79-year life span.

While an Adani spokesperson did congratulate Pembroke Resources on the approval of the EIS, they said they were not sure what the Queensland Labor Government was celebrating.

"Under its approvals regime the jobs and investment from this new mine are unlikely to materialise any time soon,” the Adani spokesperson said.

"Our advice to the Olive Downs team is 'don't get too excited and don't start popping the champagne corks yet, there is a long and twisting road of secondary approvals ahead'.

"Our Carmichael Project achieved a similar sign-off in 2014.

"We genuinely hope for Pembroke and regional communities that Olive Downs does not experience the delays, obstruction and system interfere our Carmichael mine has incurred.

"We wish Pembroke the very best in their new endeavour.”