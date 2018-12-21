Adani construction imminent as equipment rolls onto site

THE first earthworks equipment has arrived at the Adani Carmichael mine site in the Galilee Basin, with construction ready to get underway.

However, Adani has lashed out at the Queensland Government, accusing them off blocking the delivery of more than 1,500 jobs for Central and Northern Queensland communities, including 750 jobs promised for Rockhampton.

Trucks out on the ground at the Carmichael mine site. Contributed

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow has called for the state Government to provide certainty about when the mine will have its outstanding management plans finalised so construction can commence.

"The best Christmas present Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad could give struggling regional communities is certainty that they will not stand in the way of these jobs," Mr Dow said.

"Queensland has Australia's highest unemployment rate. People in places like Townsville and Rockhampton are lining up to get these jobs.

Adani CEO Lucas Dow will speak at the Resource Industry Networks monthly briefing at Ocean international. Contributed

"Throughout the last eight years we have met all of the Queensland Government's criteria, but now we're seeing the goal posts moved again.

"We have repeatedly said that we do not require State or Federal funding, we have met all of the stringent environmental conditions put in place by the State and we now have the funding in place to start delivering on jobs for people in central and northern Queensland.

"Signing off our remaining plans should be a standard process, which the government has completed for scores of other mines and the coal seam gas industry.

"All we ask is that we be treated in the same way as those other companies, and that the process is fair and consistent."

The Morning Bulletin has approached the State Government for a response.