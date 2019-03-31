Adani convoy nears and criticism arises

Stop Adani and climate activists marched through the Rockhampton River Festival on Saturday calling for Rockhampton Regional Council withdraw its $15.5 million pledge for the Adani coal mine's airport.

A CONVOY of electric cars will bring the battle against Adani to Central Queensland this month.

The #stopAdani convoy organised by the Bob Brown Foundation is expected to set off from Hobart on April 17.

Dr Bob Brown announced in early February the convoy would stage a rally at the site of the proposed Carmichael mega-mine.

He described the convoy as "the biggest pre-election environmental showdown since the 1983 Franklin River blockade”.

The foundation expects it will lure more than 1000 members along the way.

The convoy will pass through Rockhampton and Yeppoon and is expected to camp at Emu Park on the night of April 24 and depart at midday the following day (Anzac Day).

A spokesperson from the Bob Brown Foundation told The Morning Bulletin an event would likely be held in Emu Park during the stop.

Emu Park is the convoy's second last stop before the Carmichael site where there will be a one-day "special event” in the Galilee Basin.

Yesterday in a Courier Mail Online report, Ian Macfarlane, CEO of the Queensland Resources Council took shots at the logistics of the convoy's planned journey and said it would make it hypocritical for them to be fighting against coal.

"If it wasn't for coal, this anti-jobs campaign would need to cross the Bass Strait in a wooden boat then walk to the Galilee Basin,” he said.

"If these activists truly wanted a coal-free future they would have no choice but to end the journey immediately.

"If they continue, then their anti-jobs, anti-regional growth claims will have a very hollow ring to them.”

Dr Brown believed the convoy would be fairly representative of the nation's position on Adani and the group would bring economic benefit to the area.

"The convoy will highlight the 70 per cent of Australians who oppose the polluting and jobs-sparse Adani mine proposal. As a bonus it will bring to the region hundreds of good people wanting to pay for accommodation and hospitality,” he said.