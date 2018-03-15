Adani court hearing goes into overtime

ADANI'S court battle against a group of the Wangan and Jagalingou indigenous group will continue later this month.

The group of W&J people have asked the Federal Court to overturn the Indigenous Land Use Agreement for Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine.

They claim the agreement was illegally authorised as people who were not W&J members attended the meeting. Adani disputes this and maintains the agreement is legal.

The court hearing was set down for three days but is now expected to continue for at least another day. The matter will return to Brisbane Federal Court on March 26. -NewsRegional