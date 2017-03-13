34°
Adani creating up to 1000 jobs this year

13th Mar 2017 1:18 PM
The Adani project will create up to 1000 jobs this year.
The Adani project will create up to 1000 jobs this year. Cas Garvey

UP TO 1000 jobs are expected to be created this year as the Adani mega mine moves into construction phase.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen met with Adani representatives in Brisbane Monday morning and "was assured" up to 1000 jobs will come on line by mid-year and Mackay workers will be actively encouraged to apply.

"There are 1000 jobs in the mix as Adani moves into pre-construction work later this year and these jobs will be advertised directly in Mackay as well as regionally, and Mackay workers will be encouraged to apply for these jobs," Mr Christensen said.

"I met with a key spokesperson for Adani in Brisbane this morning to lobby them for a greater commitment to assist Mackay regional residents being able to apply for positions that may become available with their mine and associated works.

"These jobs will be in fields such as earthworks, fencing, building dams; all that is required for setting up the basic infrastructure for the mine site.

"There will also be construction jobs associated with the rail line from the Galilee Basin mine to the port of Abbot Point.

He said the construction jobs would last two and a half years.

"This is the guarantee we've got from Adani today and the entire community should take great heart from these very clear assurances," he said.

Mr Christensen said he had also agreed to liaise further with Adani about operational employment for stage one of the Carmichael mine, and would look to see how Mackay could work in with Adani's plans.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  abbot point adani carmichael coal mine construction george christensen jobs mackay member for dawson

