Adani discuss 'top class' Rocky FIFO hub decision

MINING giant Adani is "very close" to making an announcement on whether Rockhampton will be chosen as the company's FIFO hub for its mega CQ project.

Rockhampton and Townsville have been shortlisted as the contenders for the hub, which would service Adani's massive Carmichael Mine, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs.

The region's leaders are working hard to sell Rockhampton and prepare businesses to take advantage of potential opportunities.

An Adani spokesman this morning told The Morning Bulletin an announcement "was not far away".

The spokesman said plenty was happening behind the scenes and went out of his way to recognise the efforts of those behind Rocky's bid.

"Both the Rockhampton pitch and Townsville pitch are top class, very professional," the spokesman said.

"The effort put in by the mayor, by the business community, by the state and federal members and those in this part of the world is very impressive.

"Everyone should get a pat on the back."