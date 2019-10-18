Adani doubles down on jobs promise by opening Rocky office

Companies working with Indian mining giant Adani can now work on projects for the Tweed Shire Council.

ADANI Mining’s Rockhampton Business Centre has opened its doors on the same day the company announced a $100M rail contractor.

The office will be a local recruitment base and support local business contracts for the Carmichael Project mine and rail construction and operations.

But it’s not just Adani filling the office at 104 Fitzroy St.

$100M rail contract winner Martinus Rail has announced the company will run its operations out of the Rockhampton office.

Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the business centre would ensure the flow of jobs to Rockhampton.

“This business centre will be a great base for our contractors to work from and for us to recruit local people to fill jobs now that construction of the Carmichael Mine and Rail Project is underway,” he said.

Mr Dow said that more than $450 million worth of contracts had already been awarded and much of the work being undertaken by companies based in regional Queensland.

With construction “well and truly underway”, Mr Dow said signing the $100M contract with Australian rail experts Martinus Rail and the fact the work would be delivered from the new Rockhampton office was a big win for the region and testament to the enthusiasm the people of the region have shown to getting our project off the ground.

NOT STOPPING: Adani CEO Luca Dow at the Collinsville Development and Industry Group annual meeting last night said that Aurecon severing ties with the mining company will not affect the progress of the Carmichael mine.

Managing director for Martinus Rail, Treaven Martinus, said basing operations at the new Adani Rockhampton business centre would help to source local capital.

“We’re keen to now get started and looking forward to partnering with numerous Rockhampton businesses and people to get our part of the project underway,” he said.

Martinus Rail is a large-scale, Australian-owned and operated railway construction contractor which specialises in delivering regional railways for mining and government clients.

Mr Martinus said tapping into the local workforce would be “commercially viable” for the company and offered to provide training, skills and benefits for local communities

With the physical office now open, Mr Dow said Adani’s online jobs portal was still the best way for Rockhampton job seekers to link with the company.

“The business centre will be used for training sessions, meet the buyer sessions, recruitment interviews, staff induction programs, act as a base for some of our contractors and more,” he said.

“It will be staffed by Rockhampton locals who will work hand-in-hand with theh council’s Advance Rockhampton team, who are well-connected with the region and best placed to advise us on how to engage with local businesses and potential employees who want to join Adani in delivery of the Carmichael Project,” he said.

Adani Mining maintains 1,500 direct jobs and 6,750 indirect jobs will be created during ramp up and construction.

Local jobseekers looking for an Adani job can find out more online at https://www.adaniaustralia.com/Work-With-Us.