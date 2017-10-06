Adani FIFO Hub best news for Rockhampton rental sector

INVESTOR WIN: A property recently sold by Ray White Gracemere. Sales Agent Suzy McNamara received a call from an investor at 8am the day the Adani FIFO announcement was made wanting to look at buying more properties in Gracemere.

SUZY McNamara received her first phone call at 8am yesterday from an investor who wanted to check out what properties she had for sale in Gracemere when he arrived in town today.

The sales agent at Ray White Gracemere, along with REIQ spokesman Noel Livingstone and Pat O'Driscoll, spoke yesterday with The Morning Bulletin about the impact of the Adani FIFO announcement on rentals in the coming months.

Mrs McNamara and Mr O'Driscoll said their rental vacancy rates had gradually decreased in the past four or five months to around the 4% mark.

And both say they believe the Adani announcement will see that rate decrease gradually some more in the coming months.

Mr O'Driscoll, who has been working in real estate for 38 years, said Rockhampton does not experience the "fish feeding frenzy" rental situation Gladstone does when big projects start.

"Rockhampton has a more structured growth than the approach that Gladstone appears to go through at times," he said.

Mr O'Driscoll pointed to the Stanwell Power Station, the Australian Magnesium Corporation and the expansion of CQUniversity as Rockhampton's previous big boom projects.

"This (Adani FIFO) is the most significant announcement this city has seen in many years in terms of job growth and certainty," Mr O'Driscoll said.

He said this comes as other industries also experience growth, such as grazing.

"As that grows, we are going to get the leverage out of that," Mr O'Driscoll said.

He said he expects rental prices may increase as demand increases, but it will plateau out.

"At the moment we are at the bottom (price wise). There will be an increase but not a crazy increase," Mr O'Driscoll said.

Mrs McNamara said the investor she spoke to yesterday said they had looked at investing in other locations and they could buy properties at the same prices and get the same rental return as Gracemere, but Gracemere's attraction was the capital growth.

She explained that most of Gracemere properties were new brick homes with less maintenance costs compared to older houses.

Mr Livingston pointed to Gracemere as being a hotspot for FIFO workers due to the "great selection out there".

"The supply and demand will tip back towards the landlord," he said.

Mr O'Driscoll sees FIFO workers looking at rentals closest to the airport with Wandal and Allenstown as hot suburbs.

However, he did say that ultimately, it will come down to the the family unit with some FIFO workers being single young apprentices, some with families and others couples wanting to live near the CBD or Riverbank.

Mr O'Driscoll said Livingstone Shire will also benefit as there will be FIFO workers who are already used to long drives but want to live near the beach for fishing or the lifestyle.