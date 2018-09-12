Adani fights back over 'false' environmental claims

ENVIRONMENTALIST ALLEGATION: Dewatering Bore site DWB30 drill pad. The image was taken in May 2018 showing a cleared area roughly 50m x 50m, driller sumps, water storage, and the bore hole.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS have accused Adani of conducting unapproved illegal works on their proposed mine site, but the mining company has hit back to set the record straight.

The ABC released a report today quoting evidence gathered by environmental group Coast and Country which they claim showed illegal works at the site of Adani's controversial Carmichael coal mine project.

Coast and County's Derec Davies said the evidence they collected via on ground inspections, high resolution satellite and aerial imagery proved that Adani has committed offences under both Queensland and Commonwealth law.

"Adani has started work on the Carmichael coal mine earlier than permitted, breaching its Environmental Authority before important water plans have been approved." Mr Davies said.

Mr Davies claimed Adani has sunk six de-watering bores (used to depressurise the coal seam and to lower groundwater levels for open cut and underground operations), has drilled into Great Artesian Basin aquifers and put at risk groundwater at a time when half the country's in drought.

"This high impact work creates serious risks for Queensland's groundwater, the ancient Doongmabulla and Yukanna Kumoo springs complexes, and the species that rely on the springs," he said.

Adani's media spokesperson vehemently denied the ABC and environmentalist's claims that they were in breach, providing the "correct facts" regarding the situation.

"Adani Mining is not de-watering for mining operations," the Adani spokesperson said.

"Drilling has been undertaken at the Carmichael mine site to take geological samples and monitor underground water levels and we have sent the regulator reports on these bores which are publicly available online.

"This is project stage one activity as permitted under Environmental Authority for the mine, which was issued in April 2016."

Adani's spokesperson said they had not been notified of any investigation by the regulator.

"The monitoring activity on-site is consistent with the plan of operation Adani Mining submitted to the Department of Environment and Science in 2017," they said.

"Like all resources companies, we have ongoing dialogue with regulators about our operations and regularly submit information to them as required under our various approvals.

"Drilling of bores and other stage one works have continued at the Carmichael mine site during 2018."

The Queensland Environment Department confirmed the bores were recently drilled, were not in place at the time of a recent site inspection and they were now investigating the location and purpose of these bores.

Adani said the Environmental Authority permits 'Project stage 1' activities to be carried out prior to commencement of significant ground disturbance which included:

a) Pre-construction surveying and technical assessment including geotechnical, establishment of site security arrangements (including signs, fences, safety barriers, and temporary security personnel facilities) and maintenance of existing roads and tracks;

b) Installation of facilities for the purpose of environmental monitoring compliance; and

c) Other works limited to the existing site facilities and access roads.

