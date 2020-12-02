Adani fined $25k for breaching environmental conditions

Work on Carmichael Mine box-cut under way

THE Federal environment department has slapped Adani with two infringement notices totalling $25,920 for breaching its environmental approvals at the Carmichael mine site.

The Agriculture, Water and the Environment Department found Adani Mining Pty Ltd failed to implement the species management plan by not undertaking pre-clearance surveys within the required time frame before clearing.

The department also found the Indian miner did not comply with the requirements to revise the management measures within the species management plan as a result of pre-clearance surveys.

This meant Adani did not meet a condition attached to its approval received under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.

The approval, which was granted on October 14, 2015, has 36 conditions attached.

The company changed its name to Bravus Mining & Resources after the infringement notices were issued.

A Bravus spokeswoman said it had since paid the $25,920 to the department.

"Two minor compliance issues were raised by the department in relation to a preclearance survey which had expired by 24 days, and an updated species management plan not being submitted within the three-month window required, following a preclearance survey," the spokeswoman said.

"The compliance issues were a consequence of misinterpreting project condition reporting requirements.

"Bravus management has since provided additional internal training to ensure our understanding of the conditions aligns with the expectations of the department."

Australian Conservation Foundation campaigner Christian Slattery said the fine was "deeply inadequate".

"(It) will not prompt a corporation worth billions to change its behaviour," Mr Slattery said.

Bravus recently announced more than 2000 people were now working at the Carmichael project in Central Queensland, where construction activity is now at peak level.

