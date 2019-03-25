Menu
The Caley Valley wetlands after Cyclone Debbie.
Environment

Adani fined over flood water release

Janessa Ekert
25th Mar 2019 6:29 PM
ADANI has been hit with a $13,000 fine for releasing contaminated flood water from Abbot Point coal point into the adjacent Caley Valley Wetland.

The Indian energy giant came under fire over the incident in February this year during the flood crisis, breaching its environmental licence at Abbot Point coal terminal.

Initial tests revealed the total suspended solids was nearly double the amount allowed under the Port's Environmental Authority.

An infographic of the incident as supplied by Adani.
The Department of Environment and Science then tested the water the next day and the results showed the total suspended solids taken from a point that flowed into the wetlands was 33mg per litre, which is 3mg per litre over the maximum limit.

Abbot Point Operations today confirmed the State Government had issued a penalty infringement notice, which included a $13,055 fine.

"The weather North Queensland experienced in February was an extreme event. Homes, businesses, farms, roads and rail lines were damaged in the floods and repairs are ongoing,” an Abbot Point Operations spokeswoman said.

"At the time, Abbot Point had received more than 900mm of rainfall at the Port since December 2018 alone.

"Importantly the Caley Valley Wetlands and Great Barrier Reef were not harmed by the flood water release.”

Environmental groups say the port of Abbot Pt is surrounded by wetlands and coral reefs, while Federal MP George Christensen says the Caley Valley Wetlands are nothing but a man-made duckpond.
The spokeswoman said the maximum limit of total suspended solids allowed in a flood water release under the Port's Environment Authority was 30mg per litre.

"Numerous inspections have been undertaken of the Caley Valley Wetlands since the unprecedented weather in February, confirming the Wetlands are thriving,” she said.

abbot point adani environment flood water great barrier reef
