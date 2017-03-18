Adani has sights set on exporting regional produce to India

IT'S not just Queensland's mining sector India is set to benefit from - agriculture exports may be next on the list.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has just wrapped up her 11 day, three nation trade mission with a visit to India's biggest port, Mundra, joined by eight regional Queensland mayors including Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow.

While there, the premier and mayors inspected Adani's liquid food joint venture with Wilmar, which can produce 4,000 tonnes of cooking oil produced per day.

Mundra port also has a grain capacity of 500,000 tonnes and another 500,000 tonnes of fertiliser storage capacity

"Adani have made it clear to me they want to establish a new business unit in Queensland each year,” the Premier said.

"They have indicated that agriculture is next in line, meaning we need to work with Queensland farmers to identify the right locations to grow the right crops to feed this enormous population.”

For a population of 1.3 billion people, that can mean single export orders in excess of one million tonnes, a quantity that presents a challenging but lucrative opportunity for Queensland farmers.

Adani is awaiting approval to start building a 150MW solar farm near Moranbah, which would be the largest single location solar farm in Australia and they already operate the world's largest single site solar plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which generates 648 MW.

Ms Palaszczuk said the trip reaffirmed how important it was for Queensland to have a good relationship with the company.

"These Mayors represent one in every seven Queenslanders, and 14 percent of Queensland's area,” she said.

"Their commitment to travel so far to be here today shows they share my conviction in how important a role a company like Adani can play in the future development of regional Queensland.

"This visit will help ensure state and local leaders are aware of all the opportunities that exist here to create jobs and build economic growth in regional Queensland.”

The solar panel plant, which relies heavily on robotics to ensure the highest quality panel production, can currently produce one million commercial grade panels per year, capable of generating 300 MW.

By next year production is set to double to two millions panels, and at full production will produce four million panels each year, capable of generating 1,200MW.

That annual production would be more than a quarter of Queensland's current total output from thermal power stations.

"The Adani project means thousands of jobs for regional Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"For regional India, it means a better chance of reliable electricity supply, something we take for granted.

"Every day, tens of millions of Indians have to put up with power supply disruptions because India can't produce enough electricity to power the whole country.”