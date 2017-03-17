34°
Adani hits back at 'misled' celebrities

Geoff Egan
17th Mar 2017

ADANI has claimed a group of celebrity opponents to the company's proposed Carmichael mine had been "misled".

In a statement, the Indian mining company confirmed they had received a letter from Australian Conservation Foundation president and former Howard Government advisor Geoff Cousins.

"We have received a letter today from Mr Geoffrey Cousins of ACF, whose legal challenge against the planned Carmichael coal mine has been dismissed by the Australian courts," the statement said.

Two Australian cricket captains, prominent musicians and former politicians had signed the letter that urged Adani to "abandon" plans for the Carmichael mine.

They included Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins and Peter Garrett.

But Adani maintained the mine had widespread support in regional areas.

"We categorically reject such motivated letters of representation by a very small group of 76 misled people.

"The planned mine in Australia has been cleared after rigorous assessments and strict conditions over a period of seven years.

"The planned mine is supported fully by people of regional Queensland and their elected representatives who in turn represent millions of Australians.

"The planned mine will help in providing energy security to millions of Indians who are without electricity while creating thousands of jobs and economic benefits for the state of Queensland in particular, and Australia in general.

"It is a project which will create enormous social and economic value for both the countries of Australia and India."

The letter came only hours after firebrand National MP George Christensen dubbed the signatories "elitist wankers".

"These elitists live in their capital city bubbles in their mansion with their multi-million dollar savings accounts. Life is fine for them. But in North Queensland and Central Queensland people are hurting and are desperate for jobs and business opportunities that projects such as the Carmichael Mine and Abbot Point port expansion bring," he said on Thursday.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine australian conservation foundation bernard fanning carmichael coal mine cartoon coal greg chappell harry bruce harry bruce cartoon ian chappell

