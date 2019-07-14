Menu
Adani road works underway at Carmichael Mine
Roslyn Budd
Adani job count even between Rocky and Townsville

Jack Evans
14th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
AS MANY Rockhampton jobseekers are no doubt waiting for their call to start work on the Carmichael Mine, direct jobs figures have shown an almost 50-50 split between Rockhampton and Townsville.

Adani's online jobs portal shows the almost even split with 12 jobs available for Townsville, 11 for Rockhampton, and two for Clermont.

This follows a campaign by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to establish a council-run Adani jobs register to hold the proponent to pre-approval promises of jobs to the city.

Earlier this month, figures emerged on Seek.com of 25 positions available in Townsville and only two in Rockhampton.

However, Adani responded swiftly and said the figures were a result of a "technical issues" and the jobs advertised in Townsville were also available to Rockhampton residents.

The positions already advertised range from administrative roles in the Townsville headquarters, jobs on the Carmichael site and contractor opportunities.

Adani has stated previously with consistency that Rockhampton and Townsville would be "primary employment hubs" for the the project.

