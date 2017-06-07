22°
Business

Adani jobs to flow almost immediately after approval

DOMANII CAMERON, Townsville Bulletin | 7th Jun 2017 7:29 AM Updated: 12:30 PM
Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury Chris Lees

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JOBS are expected to begin flowing almost immediately after Indian mining giant Adani gave final investment approval for the first stage of the Carmichael coal mine.

The result will mean an extra $1.2 billion a year in economic benefits for the Queensland economy over the next four years as the development sparks an economic revival in regional areas, which are likely to see as much as $450 million a year.

Speaking at the opening of the company's North Queensland headquarters in Townsville yesterday, Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said it was a momentous occasion.

"We have been resilient to a lot of changes that have happened around the place but we have stayed at a level which we know we are doing the right thing," he said.

"We will feel proud for what we have done for regional Queensland and India."

Adani chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement the project was the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Australia.

"We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner-city streets, and even outside banks that have not even been approached to finance the project," Mr Adani said.

"We are still facing activists. But we are committed to this project. We are committed to regional Queensland and we are committed to addressing energy poverty in India."

It was also announced yesterday that Downer Group won the $2.6 billion contract for the mine development while AECOM would build the rail link to the Abbot Point coal terminal.

AECOM will employ an extra 70 people in Townsville to work on the project.

It's expected the rail project will employ about 4000 workers while the mine will need about 3500 during construction.

The decision on whether Rockhampton or Townsville will be awarded the fly-in fly-out hub is still another four to six weeks away.

The Townsville headquarters will employ 500 people over the coming weeks.

While some of the jobs will be filled through relocation, others will be offered to locals.

The hurdle for Adani now is to find an extra $US2.5 billion in loans.

The company believes it can get that funding.

"The plan (financial closure) we are working for is this December," Mr Janakaraj said.

"Every milestone that we have said we wanted to achieve we have collectively been able to achieve."

Federal Resources and Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said the decision had been worth the wait.

"It was 2392 days ago that Adani referred their environmental impact statement to the Federal Government, it was a long time," he said.

"Thank you Adani for your commitment to wait. The time for doing is beginning.

"There are more than a quarter of a billion Indians who don't have electricity at all - this is about providing a service and benefit to them.

"That does a lot more for the world, our globe and environment than anyone tweeting from an air-conditioned room in Sydney who might be opposed to this."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the announcement was a vote of confidence.

"My government was able to facilitate the opening of three (resource) basins by our arrangement we now have with royalties," she said.

"We need to continue to grow our economy and create jobs for Queenslanders."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  adani coal mine editors picks employment jobs

Just In

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Mum 'middle man' in CQ-wide drug sting operation

Mum 'middle man' in CQ-wide drug sting operation

A MOTHER has paid the price after being busted in a Central Queensland wide drug sting in 2015, which saw police officers go undercover as buyers.

Jobless Rocky woman thrust onto national stage

JOB SEARCH GOES VIRAL: Kelli Johnstone was thrust into the media spotlight trying to find a job.

She's willing to clean toilets after 500+ work rejections

Medieval style weapon prompts police response

Police are responding to an incident in Berserker.

Police are responding to reports of a man armed with a mace.

One of Rocky's favourite TV faces returns

FAMILIAR FACE: Samantha Heathwood is set to return to Rockhampton's television screens. INSET: Samantha when she left Rockhampton in 2010.

Familiar face to return to Central Queensland's television screens

Local Partners

Fitzroy River anglers break huge Barra records

2017 season providing bigger and better Barramundi

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

JOB HUNTING: Plenty of people in Central Queensland will be looking for work with Adani.

Adani's announcement to build mine is a windfall for the region.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

No horsing around in wild west spectacular

The Rooftop Express Wild West Show is expected to thrill audiences at the Rockhampton Heritage Festival, with a show produced specially for the Beef Capital.

Beef Capital to be wowed by Rooftop Express at Heritage Festival

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Choir and session orchestra combine to present Haydn's Sunrise Mass at Lake Kawana

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha on the red carpet.

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Meg Ryan steals the spotlight at fashion awards

Meg Ryan.

Actress turns heads a year out after shocking fans at Tony Awards.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

MASSIVE CHARACTER FILLED TOWNHOUSE!

2/5 Penlington Street, The Range 4700

Town House 3 2 1 $340,000

THIS is NOT a cookie cutter unit - it is an EXECUTIVE home that has CHARACTER, STYLE and SPACE to SPARE - Prestigious Suburb offering Executive Brick Townhouse ...

STUNNING PROPERTY IN BLUE CHIP LOCATION

11 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 3 2 $689,000

If comfort and lifestyle top your list, this new STUNNER is a must see for VALUE! HURRY!! - Highly functional floor plan, for the family - Next to no maintenance...

A Place to Call Home

Lot 19 Bantry Street, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $181,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ University, local...

RURAL LIFESTYLE!! 3 SEPARATE TITLES!!

261 Pershouse Road, Milman 4702

Rural 3 2 2 $619,000

The property comprises 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with kitchen, lounge dining, storeroom and laundry. A covered concrete wrap around patio surrounds the dwelling.

An Inspection is a MUST!

43 Burke and Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Wonderful views and private in location what more could you want? This modern home offers 4 bedrooms with built in wardrobes. The master bedroom boasts an...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE

21 Belbowrie Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Exceptionally located in the highly sought after Forest Park Estate. This home is VALUE! Check it OUT! - Possibly the BEST value in Forest Park, low maintenance...

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $310,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Alexandra Street Charm

133 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Situated in a prime location and sitting on a 546 m allotment is where you'll find this original beauty. Close to all amenities this home boasts air conditioning...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $469,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Is now the time to take a punt on a mining town?

11 Glamis Court Beaconsfield is for sale for $310,000.

There are signs Queensland's regional property markets may be on up.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!