Adani jobs: Skills you'll need to find work at mega mine

JOB HUNTING: Plenty of people in Central Queensland will be looking for work with Adani.

WITH Adani's announcement to proceed with the construction of the Carmichael Mine and associated infrastructure, Darryl Lapworth is well placed to know whether the Rockhampton region will be able to meet the labour demands for the hundreds of future jobs.

Adani's environmental impact statement forecasts in the construction phase there would be up to 1,075 jobs in building the mine and 1,400 jobs on the railway line and once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.

This adds up to a huge windfall of jobs and Capricornia Training Company (CTC) general manager Darryl Lapworth, who facilitates training and employment in the mining sector, welcomed Adani's decision.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity for Central and Northern Queensland to get back on track," Darryl said.

"Adani is certainly looking like it can bring a lot of fortune back to the region and back to the economy as a whole."

He forecast plenty of jobs would arise from the decision to proceed but he doubted the region would have the local workforce on hand to fully staff Adani's workforce unless we started planning now.

"In Central Queensland, we just don't have the skill levels or the amount of qualified and trained people that they are looking for," Darryl said.

"I think we'll have to retrain people and re-skill people otherwise we will have to search wider afield."

He said once everything was approved by Adani, it was important to get in as quick as possible and take on the courses that were available.

"Some of the government programs will need to be realigned to what is being required," Darryl said.

URGING ACTION NOW: CTC general manager Darryl Lapworth. Allan Reinikka ROK050117actc1

"There's a number of opportunities, everyone needs to sit down and have a look at what is coming up, what is planned, what is projected and how we can get the workforce trained up and skilled so we can keep it on track and on time."

During the initial stages, he said we'd need earth-workers to help clear the rail corridor and a number of rail orientated professions.

"The workforce we're going to need is rail welders, they're called thermite welders and they're lacking at the moment.

"They're going to need project management teams and they're going to need a lot of track labourers to make sure that this rail goes through and rail operators."