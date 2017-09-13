Adani launches 7 early-work tenders for $16b CQ mine

BOREHOLE drilling and air quality monitoring are among seven new tenders Indian mining giant Adani will officially launch tomorrow.

It's the latest in a splash of short-term early work leaving businesses and contractors wanting more from Adani's $16 billion Carmichael Mine and Rail Project.

RELATED |

150 jobs as Adani starts work on major project

An Adani spokesperson confirmed to The Observer exclusively yesterday afternoon it would launch the seven tenders tomorrow online, and urged regional businesses to apply.

The tenders include: non-destructive services, flora and fauna monitoring, noise monitoring, air quality monitoring, weed and pest survey, 4WD all terrain tyres and borehole drilling.

Adani job opportunities : This week Adani Australia project delivery manager Suzanne Mitchell was in Gladstone spruiking new "market inquiries” and upcoming opportunities as the project progresses.

"We have started generating jobs in the regions and these tenders will generate more," the spokesperson said.

This week Adani Australia project delivery manager Suzanne Mitchell was in Gladstone spruiking new "market inquiries" and upcoming opportunities as the project progresses.

Despite concerns for how Adani will fund what would be Australia's largest coal mine, Ms Mitchell said the project was going ahead, and it would create jobs for regional cities.

She told the crowd of about 50 people it was going to be competitive though with 8000 people registered on Adani's jobs portal.

"We need fairly urgent de-watering drilling at our site, of approximately 30 drill holes," she said.

Lee Crane Hire's Greg Lee and Adani Australia project delivery manager Suzanne Mitchell at Adani's local content plan presentation in Gladstone. Tegan Annett

"We're looking for a business to deliver that in early November for one to two months of work."

Fronting a crowd of hi-vis and business shirts, without a protestor in sight, Ms Mitchell was asked about the project's financing, streamlining inductions and payment terms for contractors.

A listener proud to see the Indian mining giant talking about job opportunities in Gladstone was Brand Energy and Construction Services' Rod Hampton.

"(Adani's project) is one of my big focuses at the moment," he said.

"I had meetings with Adani in the very early days when they were saying they weren't worried about the coal price, they would go ahead with the project.

"I've been telling people for a while this is going to happen."

Adding the project would "really kick off" after financial close in April next year, Ms Mitchell said regional workers and businesses would form part of their workforce.

As for her top tips for businesses, she said: be scalable, meet Adani's achievability and attractiveness criteria and be competitive.