Adani leaders in Rocky as mega coal project looms

ADANI representatives and Jangga people will come together in Rockhampton today to discuss the Carmichael Coal project which starts construction in October.

In a first, Jangga representatives, including elder Colin McLennan and training, education and employment manager for Jangga, Irene Leard, will give talks about the importance of indigenous inclusion in such projects.

They will be talking at the Capricornia Major Projects Forum in front of 120 people.

Adani Australia regional manager Ben Hughes will inform businesses on how Adani will identify local suppliers.

The forum is timely as Adani announced on Monday it would start construction in October in Central Queensland.

The first phase of construction will be the Carmichael mine camp with a first coal shipment target of March 2020.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said once operational, the Galilee Basin mine will generate $185 million in royalties per annum, which at today's coal prices would pay for 2900 extra nurses, 3350 extra police officers or 3400 extra teachers.

Capricorn Enterprise economic development manager Neil Lethlean said Adani has already indicated its preference for regional procurement and today's forum will provide local businesses an opportunity to find out how they can submit for contracts.

The forum will also feature talks from representatives about the Singapore Military Training Initiative.

The forum, jointly organised by Capricorn Enterprise and the Federal Department of Ausindustry incorporates specially focused segments regarding work packages being advanced by Adani, special engagement with a number of Defence Primes (via the panel session) plus developing an understanding of Regional Industry Capability.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has welcomed Monday's announcement from Adani that it will break ground on the Carmichael coal mine in October.

"This is great news for the project and is another step closer to regional Queensland realising the long-term employment and economic benefits this mine represents,” Mayor Strelow said.