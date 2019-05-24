Major hurdle for Carmichael Mine in crisis talks

Supplied undated image obtained Friday, July 14, 2017 of a southern black-throated finch. The Adani coal mine will put an endangered finch on a fast track to extinction, experts trying to save it have warned the federal government. The southern black-throated finch will lose prime habitat to the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin and Adani's plan to offset those effects are grossly inadequate, the Black-throated Finch Recovery Team warns in a new report. (AAP Image/Birdlife Australia, Eric Vanderduys) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Supplied undated image obtained Friday, July 14, 2017 of a southern black-throated finch. The Adani coal mine will put an endangered finch on a fast track to extinction, experts trying to save it have warned the federal government. The southern black-throated finch will lose prime habitat to the Carmichael coal mine in Queensland's Galilee Basin and Adani's plan to offset those effects are grossly inadequate, the Black-throated Finch Recovery Team warns in a new report. (AAP Image/Birdlife Australia, Eric Vanderduys) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY ERIC VANDERDUYS

A major hurdle to Adani's coalmine could be cleared within weeks, after high-level crisis talks resolved an impasse over a protection plan for an endangered finch that has stalled the controversial project.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will today announce a timeline for final state sign-off of Adani's environmental plans - to meet conditions of existing state and federal approvals - after federal Labor's disastrous election result in the state was blamed on the Adani stalemate.

Adani's strategy to deal with the endangered black-throated finch is expected to be approved by the state's Environment Department within weeks. Government sources said state officials and the Indian conglomerate had agreed that population surveys of the bird could occur in the early years of the project instead of before construction.

But it is understood the CSIRO will still need to sign off on the latest version of the company's groundwater management plan before work can start.

After months of refusing to intervene in her own government's lengthy approval processes for Adani, Ms Palaszczuk said yesterday she had been forced to order the crisis talks after the electoral fallout in regional Queensland over the project's delays had delivered a "wake-up call".

"What I've said very clearly is we need timeframes," the Premier said, adding that she had had "a gutful" of the delays.

"The federal election was a big wake-up call for everyone."

If the final approvals are secured for the mine, first touted in 2010, the focus will switch to Adani and its self-financing of the now revised-down $2 billion project, which will open up the burgeoning Galilee Basin thermal coal province.

