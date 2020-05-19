Adani mine project rolls on despite COVID-19

ROLLING ON: Adani Australia has shown off some their newly delivered heavy machinery as they work towards establishing their Carmichael mine and rail project.

ROLLING ON: Adani Australia has shown off some their newly delivered heavy machinery as they work towards establishing their Carmichael mine and rail project.

CONSTRUCTION of Adani’s Carmichael mine and rail ­project is continuing on schedule, despite the widespread impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Queensland economy.

An Adani spokesperson revealed that railway and mine works were being undertaken in line with strict measures to manage the coronavirus risk.

“We recognise how important it is to continue our operations where safe to do so to provide certainty of employment for our staff, contractors and the thousands of people across North and Central Queensland who indirectly rely on our project for their livelihoods,” the spokesperson said.

“Health and safety is always our first priority and we have adapted our operations in order to keep people in work and continue to provide new job opportunities.”

The first five of Adani’s mining trucks have now also arrived on site.

NEW EQUIPMENT: It took eight weeks for Adani Australia to build their massive 600 tonne excavator which will operate at the Carmichael Mine Project.

“The remaining truck fleet is being assembled in Mackay, with each requiring a team of approximately 40 men and women to put them together over a period of about 10 weeks. They are then transported to site, where final assembly is completed,” they said.

Adani Australia recently awarded a $220 million civil construction contract for the Carmichael Rail Network to Australian rail company Martinus, to build a critical section of the railway.

MAP: Adani's Carmichael coal mine project is located east of Moranbah.

This was the second major package of works awarded to Martinus, following the $100 million contract announced in Rockhampton in October 2019.

The total value of contracts awarded now exceeds $750 million.

“We have more than 500 people currently working on our project. Workers have also started to move into the first of our three temporary rail accommodation camps,” the spokesperson said.

“The three temporary rail camps combined will deliver an additional 1200 beds for the project workforce.

“We remain on track to create more than 1500 direct jobs during the construction and ramp up of our project and some further 6750 indirect jobs.”