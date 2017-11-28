Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Adani to tour Qld in search of workers

by John McCarthy

ADANI says protest groups have failed to stop the development of the central Queensland megamine.

Driving home the point, its main contractor Downer Group said it would start a tour of central Queensland looking for workers for mine construction.

"Groups hoping to stop us have failed because we have already started," Adani chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said.

"Adani promised jobs for the regions, and now we are delivering.''

Downer's tour will include the indigenous communities of Woorabinda, Cherbourg and Palm Island.

Environmental groups continued their protests against the mine, the latest at Parliament House yesterday, where they were calling for the Government to veto the planned Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan, which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already promised to do.

Adani said the next step in its regional employment strategy would include Downer Group touring regional Queensland to meet jobseekers at employment fairs, which it hoped would help to create a positive outlook for the regions.

Downer has five confirmed events on the calendar, with additional events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  adani employment jobs mining jobs

Just In

CQ Labor strategist calls on Schwarten to quit ALP

CQ Labor strategist calls on Schwarten to quit ALP

Former MP hits back as blame game erupts after poor election showing.

One Nation's Rocky candidate back to the dirty work

CAREER CHANGE? One Nation candidate for Rockhampton Wade Rothery is in the running, alongside Independent Margaret Strelow to win the seat.

Wade Rothery returns to underground mine work as he waits for result

GIVIT helps Warwick teen walk again

GENEROSITY: Lachlan Coghlan, his mother Tanya Coghlan and GIVIT Founder and CEO Juliette Wright.

GIVIT connects those who need with those willing to give.

WATCH: Council officers spark outrage for treatment of dogs

A snap shot of the video shows the officer mid-swing as he hits a dog with the catch pole.

Rocky council boss urges patience while incident investigated

Local Partners