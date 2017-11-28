Adani to tour Qld in search of workers

ADANI says protest groups have failed to stop the development of the central Queensland megamine.

Driving home the point, its main contractor Downer Group said it would start a tour of central Queensland looking for workers for mine construction.

"Groups hoping to stop us have failed because we have already started," Adani chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said.

"Adani promised jobs for the regions, and now we are delivering.''

Downer's tour will include the indigenous communities of Woorabinda, Cherbourg and Palm Island.

Environmental groups continued their protests against the mine, the latest at Parliament House yesterday, where they were calling for the Government to veto the planned Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility loan, which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has already promised to do.

Adani said the next step in its regional employment strategy would include Downer Group touring regional Queensland to meet jobseekers at employment fairs, which it hoped would help to create a positive outlook for the regions.

Downer has five confirmed events on the calendar, with additional events to be announced in the coming weeks.