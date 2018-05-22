Adani moves into next stage of mine project

ADANI has finished the engineering and design phase of its rail line to Abbot Point and is moving into the next stage of its Carmichael Mine project.

The Indian energy giant, which says it has spent $3.3billion on the Carmichael project to date (including the purchase of the Abbot Point Terminal), is now preparing for mine infrastructure construction and operation at the mine site west of Clermont.

The move follows the completion of global engineering firm AECOM's work on the rail line.

Although demobilised for the time being, AECOM remains contracted to Adani for future work when required.

Adani said it was "normal for contractor numbers to change through the life of a project as milestones are reached and stages of work are completed”.

"Adani's commercial relationship with AECOM continues,” a spokesman for the company said last week.

"The current phase of their engineering and design for the rail project is now complete.

"AECOM remains an important partner for Adani and we appreciate the quality of work they have completed to date and look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Adani responds to ground water concerns

Adani is continuing to work to secure finance to enable mine construction to begin, but will not release any details on those discussions due to "commercial in-confidence”.

The company currently employs about 600 people in Australia including contractors, consultants and employees. About 100 of them are in Townsville.

"We remain 100 per cent committed to the Carmichael Project and are confident of securing finance,” the spokesman said.

"As the latest phase of work on our rail project, including parts of the engineering and design work, is now complete we will relinquish the lease on a small part of our Townsville office space. This was a temporary lease to accommodate contractors for a period of time.”

"Meanwhile, a new phase of activity on the project has begun, this involves work to prepare for mine infrastructure construction and operation.”

In March, in a major coup for the project, the company announced it had signed a 25-year contract to supply electricity to 65 million Bangladeshi people currently lacking power.

Adani clinched the Bangladesh power deal during the Queensland election campaign in November .

Galilee coal from the Carmichael Mine is now booked to supply the Adani north-eastern Indian plant at Godda, near Bangladesh.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani meets with Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Port of Townsville in 2016. Cameron Laird

Adani has promised 1700 mine jobs for workers living in the Rockhampton Region for the mine's construction phase after Rockhampton Regional Council secured the deal last year with a final arrangement to allocate $15.5 million towards the mine's new airport.