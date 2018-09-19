Adani owns up to land-clearing report mistake

ALL CLEAR: This supplied photo shows an example of site clearing at the Carmichael mine site.

ALL CLEAR: This supplied photo shows an example of site clearing at the Carmichael mine site. Adani Aust

ADANI Australia yesterday admitted it had failed to report on areas of land it disturbed at its Carmichael Mine site over a 24-day period earlier this year.

The miner has notified the Department of Environment and Science of an administrative paperwork error in its 2017/2018 Annual Return for the proposed Central Queensland project as part of its general environmental reporting obligations.

Adani stressed that the works, related to geological sampling and ground water investigations, were permitted under its Environmental Authority and stated it had taken steps to ensure such reporting errors do not occur again.

"We have chosen to make this statement today, with the expectation that people will recognise our commitment to act with integrity in our operations, and ask that we be treated like any other Australian mining company," Adani Australia said in a statement.

"If we make an error we will own it and address it."

Adani said in total approximately 5.8 hectares were cleared, "similar to the amount of land taken up by about 10 suburban houses in Brisbane".

It said the "total area of disturbance prior to the reporting period (127 hectares, as set out in the Plan of Operations) should have been carried across in its annual return on the mine".

Adani said it was committed to meeting its performance and compliance reporting obligations.

"While other organisations, mining or otherwise, may not normally make a public statement about an administrative reporting error, we recognise the public interest in our Carmichael Project holds us to greater account," Adani said.

"We are proud Queenslanders, passionate about the delivery of the Carmichael Project, knowing the benefits and opportunities it will deliver for our State. We are getting on with the job of delivering this important project for Queensland in an environmentally sustainable manner.

"We recognise that there has been a significant amount of interest in our Carmichael Project. We know the production and use of coal as an energy source draws polarising views from across the globe and our project is often part of that discussion in Australia.

"We recognise people want accurate information so they can make informed opinions and decisions on our industry.

"It is in the spirit of continuing to build trust and confidence with the community that we make this statement today to provide the facts about this matter."

However, GetUp campaign director Sam Regester said Adani should be referred to the police and the project halted.

He said the penalty for providing false and misleading information in an annual return is two years jail under the Environmental Protection Act and three years under the Criminal Code.

