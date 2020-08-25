Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Dan Peled
Anti-Adani protesters. Photo: Dan Peled
Crime

Adani protesters to plead guilty to security guard assault

Kristen Booth
25th Aug 2020 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO anti-Adani protesters are expected to enter pleas of guilty to assault against a mine security guard at a rail construction site at Clermont.

Sheridan Vautier, 23 and Michael Kyneston, 48, are both facing charges of assault occasioning bodily harm in company and deprivation of liberty over allegedly pulling and dragging an Adani contract worker to the ground in September last year.

Sheridan Vautier leaves Mackay Magistrates court after an initial appearance.
Sheridan Vautier leaves Mackay Magistrates court after an initial appearance.

Solicitor S.E. Taylor, who appeared by phone on behalf of the pair at Emerald Magistrates Court today, said they would both enter pleas of guilty at Clermont Magistrates Court on September 23.

Neither Vautier nor Kyneston appeared today and will appear by phone for the sentencing hearing, with Vautier stuck in Switzerland and Kyneston at Burleigh Heads, unable to travel due to coronavirus restrictions, the court heard.

Both parties are expected to plead guilty to the assault charges, although the deprivation of liberty charges are expected to be discontinued, Taylor said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said their bail was enlarged.

adani protesters anti adani clermont court emerald magistrates court guilty plea sheridan vautier
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police respond to sighting of man on Rocky hospital’s roof

        Premium Content Police respond to sighting of man on Rocky hospital’s roof

        News After a member of the public sighted a man on the roof of the Emergency Department, a police chase ensued.

        Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Premium Content Five inmates did something never done before at CQ prison

        Crime They also assaulted staff and wielded makeshift weapons

        Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Premium Content Strelow’s conduct the subject of government investigation

        Council News Rockhampton Mayor faces grilling over classification of details surrounding...

        COURT LIST: 58 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 58 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton’s District and Magistrates...