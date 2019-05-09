Adani puts all cards on the table over job figures

ADDRESSING scepticism about fluctuating job figures at Adani's proposed Carmichael coal mine, the miner has sought to give Queenslanders clarity on the number of jobs.

An Adani spokeswoman has addressed why figures may have reduced from initial estimates.

"Previous workforce estimates were predicated on the delivery of a larger size mine and the standard-gauge rail solution,” she said.

"In November last year we announced that Adani Mining had funding in place to deliver a 10 million tonne per annum mine, which would see 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs created during ramp-up and construction.”

The company had made an educated estimate based on the workforces of other mines in the region with similar production capacity.

"Job numbers for operational mines of a similar size range between 800 and 1500 roles. When the Carmichael mine enters operation we expect it to require a similar amount of operational roles,” she said.

The company also addressed community fears of a reliance on a fly-in, fly-out workforce, and the prospect of regional workers missing out on the potential jobs.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions also benefiting from our project,” the spokeswoman said.

"We anticipate that job numbers from the primary employment hubs will be relatively evenly split across Townsville and Rockhampton.”

Local job comparisons in coal mining

Carmichael Mine (estimated):

800-1500 workers

10 million tonne per annum capacity

Mine Blackwater Mine:

2038 workers

14.6mtpa capacity

Callide Mine and dragline maintenance area:

963 workers

12.5mtpa capacity

Caval Ridge Mine site:

1683 workers

12.3mtpa capacity

Clermont Coal Mine:

651 workers

13.6mtpa capacity

Curragh Mine:

1753 workers

13.6mtpa capacity