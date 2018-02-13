Adani reveals progress on mine and rail projects

VISIBLE PROGRESS: Adani have been hard at work.

ADANI Australia has released more information about its progress in constructing its Carmichael Mine and associated rail project.

Adani is focused on early works and is confident of progressing the Carmichael project despite the recently withdrawn Aurizon NAIF application, a move it says will not affect its activities.

Adani employs 800 people in projects in Queensland and has invested over $3.3billion in Australia.

Each month it pays $7.2million in salaries to its direct staff and seconded employees (average for past six months).

Adani says its project will create 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in construction and operation across its mine, rail and port projects.

Although Adani is yet to advertise for roles in Rockhampton, it plans to, as soon as they became available.

Senator Matt Canavan, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj, and member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne after the signing of the MOU regarding the Carmichael Mine FIFO hub and airport. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani4

For its mine project, its current activities include continuing to seek cultural heritage clearances, conducting environmental studies and surveying, exploration camp operations and maintenance.

It is also undertaking detailed design for the accommodation village, airport, communication tower and coal handling and processing plant.

Adani is about to commence drilling of test bores as well as installing additional monitoring bores while also continuing on-site water monitoring.

Its community engagement team is in regular contact with neighbouring property owners and shortly Adani plans to open up tenders for subcontractors for a range of activities including earthworks.

For its Carmichael Rail Project, Adani is currently undertaking detailed design activities.

Its consultants are continuing with the finalisation of all field data in preparation for factual reporting and rehabilitation of the completed sites.

Negotiations are ongoing with contractors, major supply packages, civil/earthwork, track work and signalling and communication packages.

Its environmental focus is on supporting work in the camps areas, including field survey works relating to the ecology and land contamination.

In December 2017 and January 2018 Adani's community engagement team visited Collinsville to talk about Rail Camp 3 with the community.