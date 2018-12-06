Adani says legal action won't stop mine

LEGAL CHALLENGE: Environment groups want a judicial review of Adani's approval of the North Galilee water project.

ENVIRONMENT groups have met with the minister, Leeanne Enoch, asking her to fully investigate Adani amid claims the company illegally drilled into groundwater and cleared land at its mine site.

The Environmental Defender's Office and the Australian Conservation Foundation have sought a judicial review of the Environment Minister's assessment of the North Galilee water project but an Adani spokesman said they had not been issued with any new proceedings by the EDO.

"This legal action will not stop the Carmichael project proceeding because we do not need the North Galilee water scheme finalised in order to commence work on the project,” the spokesman said.

"Adani's approvals have already been backed by the courts nine times over and still anti-mining activists reject the process.

"The ACF and the EDO are wasting the court's time and resources, while also wasting taxpayer funds and the ACF's own charitable donations.”

The Indian mining giant was clear yesterday it would continue to deliver the Carmichael project in line with the approvals and along with the strict regulations and legislation governing the Australian resources industry.

The Australian Conservation Foundation has conducted unsuccessful litigation against Adani in the past and as a result was ordered by the court to pay Adani's legal costs.

"Once again, anti-mining activists are trying to stand in the way of thousands of jobs that are desperately needed by regional Queenslanders,” the Adani spokesman said.

"Adani has been through a rigorous and strict approvals process over the last eight years and we have met all of those requirements.

"Accordingly we now expect that we will be treated no differently to any other Australian miner.”

Jo-Anne Bragg, the CEO of EDO Queensland, said Queenslanders expect the law to be applied equally to all, whether it's a multinational mining company or an everyday citizen.

"The documents presented to the government by EDO and our clients Land Services of Coast and Country Inc show persuasive evidence that illegal work has been undertaken by Adani,” Ms Bragg said.

"With the department's own self-imposed deadline now approaching, we are calling on the government to take meaningful action to uphold the law.”

A 97,851 signature petition was presented to Ms Enoch from supporters of an investigation into the claims.