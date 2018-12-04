How to score a job at Adani’s $2B megamine

EXPRESSIONS of interest are now being called for a variety of roles at Adani's Carmichael mine, which this week secured financial close for its $2 billion development.

The long-waited announcement ended a seven-year struggle for the project which was constantly held up by environmental blocks.

An advertisement being placed in tomorrow's Townsville Bulletin spruiks the opportunities available for jobseekers.

"As we commence the ramp up and construction of the mine, combined with the delivery of a rail line to connect the mine to the Port of Abbot Point, communities like Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bowen and the Isaac region are ideally positioned to receive new jobs and contract opportunities for local workers and businesses," the ad states.

Adani is currently seeking expressions of interest in the following categories:

Civil engineering

Civil construction superintendents

Civil construction supervisors

Heavy earthmoving equipment operators

Dam engineering

Infrastructure construction superintendents

Mine engineering - planning

Logistics personnel

Project administration

Contracts management

Contracts administration

Planning and scheduling

Document controllers

Health and safety professionals

Environmental professionals

To register your interest visit Adani's employment portal or email recruitmentaustralia@adani.com.au.