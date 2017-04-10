32°
Adani sets sights on Central Highlands produce

10th Apr 2017 6:55 AM

CENTRAL Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes held high level talks with Adani representatives last week to progress agribusiness opportunities.

"Adani believes the region is ideally placed to offer a consistent supply of pulses and mung beans as well as exposure to potential value-adding around oilseed crushing,” Cr Hayes said.

"Food production, edible oils and fibre are key to India's growth and this region has everything necessary to capitalise on these opportunities.

"I met last week with Pranav Adani and other logistics specialists to discuss the supply chain options for irrigated and broadacre produce through the proposed Central Queensland Inland Port to the Port of Gladstone.

"The recent visit to the oilseed crushing plant at Mundra in India as part of Premier Palaszczuk's trade mission certainly sharpened my focus to achieve a similar facility here.

"The Premier gave a clear directive to accelerate any agribusiness discussions and efforts around renewable energy options. Without doubt, I can say that this region is ready, willing and able to steam ahead, but funding from the Queensland Department of State Development is critical.

"Adani has an inherent advantage as a customer and investor because its people have a strong knowledge of the Central Queensland area and have a logistical headstart with their own shipping and port facilities.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine agribusiness central highlands india

