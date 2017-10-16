27°
Business

Adani start washed out by rain

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury
Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

AFTER eight years of court battles and bureaucracy, rain has wrecked Adani's plans for a grand start to its development on the massive Carmichael mine and rail project.

Its planned ceremonial start to the project for this Friday has been postponed because of concerns about the weather.

Adani chairman Gautam Adani was expected to attend the event as a powerful symbol of the company's support for the project.

The milestone event was to be held in the rail corridor land west of Moranbah.

It's yet to announce a rescheduled date.

