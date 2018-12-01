Adani starts search for 1500 new workers

ADANI has started advertising for its first intake of an expected 1500 workers after receiving the financial green light for its Carmichel coal mine in Central Queensland.

On Thursday, the Indian company said it would fund the $2B project itself, with construction expected to begin before Christmas.

After eight years of bitterly fought court challenges from environmental activists and delayed approvals, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow said the company had finally obtained finance for the project, which could start exporting coal by the end of 2020.

Adani CEO Lucas Dow said the project, which now only needs final management plans signed off by state and federal governments, would be funded by parent company Adani Group's finances rather than externally by a bank.

Adani says it has already started advertising for jobs on its website as it looks to fill the first of the 1500 jobs on offer.

Adani has started advertising for its initial expected 1500 strong workforce.

Rockhampton and Townsville will remain the primary source for employees on the Carmichael Project, an Adani spokeswoman said.

"The Carmichael Project would create thousands of new jobs in regional Queensland," she said.

"In the initial ramp up and construction phase there will be more than 1,500 direct jobs on the mine and rail project and thousands of indirect jobs especially in places like Rockhampton, Townsville, Mackay and the Isaac region.

"Economic modelling, such as that used by the Queensland Resources Council in its annual resources industry economic impact report shows that each direct job in the industry in Queensland supports another four and a half jobs in related industries and businesses, therefore we can expect to see more than 8,000 jobs created by the initial ramp up of the Carmichael Project.

"Every job will be a new job in regional Queensland that didn't exist before."

Importantly, the Adani spokeswoman said these new jobs were not coming at the expense of jobs elsewhere in Australia as Adani will be selling into new markets for Australian coal.

"The project will see a number of suppliers and contractors required, and we are looking to draw on the skilled businesses and workforces from Townsville, Rockhampton, the Isaac region, Mackay, Bowen, Whitsundays and regional centres like Toowoomba to deliver these work packages, while also spreading the benefits of the project across regional Queensland.

"Adani Mining is already recruiting professional roles such as planners, schedulers, health and safety advisors and engineers.

"As contractors and suppliers are appointed they will recruit onsite roles."

People interested in working on the Carmichael Project can register their interest through the employment and supplier portals that are now live on Adani's website at adaniaustralia.com

"Roles and work packages will be advertised on these portals. Adani Mining and all its suppliers for the Carmichael Project will have access to these portal sites to help them find the best candidates to deliver the work," a spokeswoman said.

"The mine would use the same conventional coal mining techniques and equipment used in other Queensland coal mines.

"That means people, not robots, will drive the trucks and excavators, fix engines in the workshops, cook the meals, and maintain the conveyor belts.

"We are about real jobs for real people."

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Adani announcement was positive news for the region.

"Although a significant proportion of construction workers are guaranteed to come from our own council area, initial workers will also be employed from a wider footprint and this will give a massive boost to the whole region," she said.

"Once construction is completed after approximately two years, the mine will move into an operational phase.

"For the 'steady state' operational workforce, it is expected that at least half of the permanent FIFO workers on the mine site will live within our council boundaries with the remaining jobs coming from Townsville.

"Clearly however, the flow- on benefits will still be felt much wider."

ADANI SUPPORT: Rockhampton Region mayor has gone in to bat for the Adani Carmichael mine project after criticism by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. Leighton Smith

The decision could prove a catalyst for opening up the Galilee Basin, with other big coal mines expected to follow including GVK/Hancock Coal's two mines and MacMines' recently approved $6.7 billion China Stone project.

The decision to give the financial green light for the mine is expected to dominate next year's federal election as both sides shore up seats in Queensland.