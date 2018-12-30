Adani to pay $640,000 from court cost win to charities

ADANI will pass on more than $600,000 to charities if court costs awarded to it are paid by traditional land owner Adrian Burragubba.

The mining company revealed its intentions following a media report on Saturday about its attempt to bankrupt Mr Burragubba for not paying costs following his failed legal attempts to stop Adani's $2 billion Carmichael mine.

In a statement Adani said Mr Burragubba had taken numerous legal actions against the Carmichael project and the courts have repeatedly said he has no case.

"Every claim brought by Mr Burragubba's minority faction has lost at trial and then has also lost on appeal,” an Adani spokesperson said.

"The Wangan and Jagalingou people have strongly supported the indigenous land use agreement with Adani by a vote of 294 to 1 and Mr Burragubba refuses to accept the voice of his own people.

"Activists should be held to account, they are not above the law.”

Adani said it should be noted that Mr Burragubba had been urged on by environmental groups and anti-coal factions "who now seemed to have abandoned him”.

"One such group is the foreign-backed Sunrise Project that recently made a $495,000 donation to GetUp!,” it said.

"The Sunrise Project, at one stage offered to pay $325,000 to the W&J if they opposed the Adani Carmichael project.”

On its web page the Sunrise Project says it is a founding partner in the Stop Adani Alliance.

"We are campaigning to stop the Adani coal mine and to prevent the exploitation of the vast thermal coal reserves of the Galilee Basin,” it said.

Burragubba has appealed the single judge decision of the Federal Court, and has been ordered to pay $50,000 security for costs before it can be heard..

The group's lawyer told the court that the traditional owners would raise the money for the costs "by appealing to members of the public through an online campaign”.

The full-bench appeal could be heard as early as May.

Adani alleges in the bankruptcy case that they served Mr Burragubba with a bankruptcy notice on November 17 for $637,960 in costs but he failed to pay by December 8.

The case is due in court for hearing by a registrar on February 6.

The proposed Carmichael project will be the first coal mine in the Galilee Basin, north west of Rockhampton.

Last month the mine's owners said they would self-finance and it would be smaller than the initial $16.5 billion project, after banks and the state government refused to lend to the Indian miner.

It plans to start shipping coal by 2020 or 2021, but has yet to be given final environmental and planning approvals by the state government.

It has heavy machinery on site and is ready to start construction immediately with substantial employment for Rockhampton Region workers guaranteed.

The Morning Bulletin yesterday sent emails to the Sunrise Project, GetUp! and Mr Burragubba asking them for a response to Adani's claims.

They had not responded by 5pm.