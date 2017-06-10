Adani to put spring back in the steps of Rocky's building industry

ADANI could be the fresh coat of paint that saves Rockhampton's building industry outlook.

It is a view point Master Builders regional manager Dennis Bryant and Affordable Quality Homes Scott Kilpatrick both share.

They say with the mega mine's imminent arrival, the doom and gloom of the industry in the first three months of the year is behind them, and the conveyor belt of positivity is heading upward.

A Master Builders breakdown of approvals for Central Queensland showed the region was up 83% in the last three months.

Mr Bryant however, says the figures are great but skewed.

"They are more like 24% which is great," he said.

"A block of units has pushed those numbers out.

"But with Adani, we will see a gradual increase over the next few months. Certainly we were at the bottom of the hollow and I am confident we have come out the back of it.

"Rocky is improving, Livingstone is improving and even Emerald is improving slowly.

"It all comes back to consumer confidence and that is slowly rising."

Mr Kilpatrick said Adani would have a tremendous ripple effect on the industry.

"I am pleased to hear Adani is finally making decisions which is putting a spring in steps," Mr Kilpatrick said.

"When new employers come to town, it tends to bring confidence.

"The confidence will really turn up in the next three months should Adani make a definitive call on Rockhampton being a FIFO hub. Not only will it bring people and job security but also investors."

Affordable Quality Homes have seen a spike in activity which he puts down to June 30 deadline for first home buyers.

"There's been a flurry of people wanting to get into their homes," he said.

"And with grant finishing, it is causing a flood of activity. The good news is that some banks are allowing people to use the $20,000 as a deposit to get into their homes.

"It has been extremely helpful. Some banks are allowing rental records to be used as proof of a pattern of savings. Which is a blessing for buyers and us."

Mr Kilpatrick said the busiest suburb for his firm was Norman Gardens.

"There is a shortage of land in Rockhampton, they haven't really been developing for 18 months," he said.

"Most of the land in estates has been absorbed, and the available land is quickly snapped up.

"We are finding people look for older blocks to subdivide or demolish the existing houses and use the blocks of land.

"The Capricorn Coast is similar, we are doing a number of rural properties."