Adani reveals where CQ workers can find a job in 'months'

Luke J Mortimer
| 24th Apr 2017 12:52 AM Updated: 2:05 AM

ADANI Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj has told Central Queensland suppliers to begin upskilling as a decision on contracts is imminent.

Mr Janakaraj unveiled on Friday a soon-to-be launched "supplier and jobs portal" to alert Central Queenslanders to opportunities on the project.

The portal will link suppliers, job seekers, and procurement teams on the rail, port and mines projects.

"Following this effective communication ... Adani (also) wants to invest in regional Queensland communities so they are fully equipped to take advantage of opportunities," Mr Janakaraj said.

News of the portal comes just days after Adani was criticised over claims it knocked back digital rail network 4Tel, which is run by a Yeppoon man, opting for an overseas firm.

Capricorn Enterprises chief executive officer Mary Carroll said 4Tel was shortlisted for the contract but was later ruled out.

GET READY: Adani CEO has told suppliers and job seekers to upskill.
GET READY: Adani CEO has told suppliers and job seekers to upskill. Robert Rough

But Adani on Friday said the claims were not true as the contract for the package had not yet been decided.

Mr Janakaraj also said constant delays to Adani's Carmichael project meant suppliers needed to prepare for the project to prevent any further delays.

"Frivolous legal challenges like the ones faced by the Carmichael project send the wrong message for business confidence," he said.

"They discredit Australia and its governance mechanisms to international businesses that are ready to invest in Australia.

"It's important that we work together to eliminate any further delays, and that involves everyone from government through to suppliers."

Topics:  adani adani carmichael coal mine adani carmichael mine project coal contractors jobs project suppliers

