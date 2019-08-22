‘Adani-whisperer’ to stand down

THE senior bureaucrat tasked with helping solve Adani's outstanding environmental approvals in the wake of Labor's Federal Election drubbing is moving on from his role after seven years.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick yesterday praised Coordinator-General Barry Broe for his service as he revealed Mr Broe had advised the Government he would not be seeking a renewal of his contract.

Mr Dick said Mr Broe - who was first appointed under the former Newman Government - will step down from the role this week.

His term officially expires in November.

Coordinator-General Barry Broe who was first appointed under the former Newman Government – will step down from the role this week. Picture: Philip Norrish

"Mr Broe has worked diligently since his appointment in 2012 and developed a reputation for getting things done," Mr Dick said.

"He leaves behind a legacy of more efficient and robust project coordination and delivery across Queensland.

"The Coordinator-General is one of the most senior public servants within the Queensland Public Service, with a wide range of powers to assess and balance the pressures of economic development, environmental sustainability and social impact."

"His work in assisting the Queensland Government create the unique Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Act 2017 to ensure communities near large resource projects benefit from the construction and operation of these projects is particularly noteworthy.

"Its implementation so far is benefiting 269 regional communities across Queensland."

Mr Dick said his director-general would act in the role until a new coordinator-general is appointed