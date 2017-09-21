Adani's fifo hub: how it will decide between Rocky and Townsville

Skilled miners are set to cash in on the Adani project's construction phase with 1,075 jobs for the mine and 1,400 on the railway line. Once they were operational, there would be 3,800 jobs at the mine and 120 on the railway line.

IN THE end Adani's decision on where it will place its Carmichael Mine fly-in fly-out hub will be made on commercial merit and not one measured by community support.

As anticipation builds towards the imminent decision on fifo hub contenders Rockhampton and Townsville, there is also tension rising in some business sectors.

That's understandable when you consider what's at stake for both regional economies if their city is selected to be the conduit for 1000 workers commuting to the $16.5 billion project (mine, rail and port) located 160km north west of Clermont.

Yesterday an Adani spokesman said while the company appreciated demonstrated support from the Rockhampton community, the fly-in fly-out choice would strictly be a business one.

"The decision will be made on commercial grounds,” he said. "The announcement is close (not this week).

"Both Rockhampton and Townsville have put in top class bids. Rockhampton's (including a $20m council investment for an airport at the mine) was championed by your mayor (Margaret Strelow) and the federal and state members (Michelle Landry and Bill Byrne).”

JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project. Contributed

He said once the decision was made "the benefits to regional Queensland will start flow in very visible ways”.

While Adani had already established considerable workforces in Townsville (Adani's Australian Regional Headquarters) and Abbott Point (port construction), work commencing on the new rail line and mine site would mean another 3000 jobs.

"We will have people on the ground in considerable numbers,” he said.

"We are 100% committed to regional Queensland.”

The company has recently announced contracts totalling more than $150 million for railway tracks and concrete sleepers for the planned 388-km standard gauge rail link between the mine and Abbot Point.

One of the two contracts had gone to Austrak Rockhampton to supply $82 million for sleepers.

GREEN LIGHT: MP Michelle Landry (left), Senator Matt Canavan, Austrak General Manager Murray Adams and Adani Australia Chief Executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj at the tender announcement. Contributed

The spokesman said another round of major contracts would be announced in the near future which would involve "100s of millions of dollars” in construction contracts and jobs.

"Watch this space,” he said.

Adani's Carmichael mine and associated rail and port projects.

Proponent Adani Mining Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of India's Adani Group.

Locations: Mine: Galilee Basin, 160 km north-west of Clermont. Railway line: from the mine to Moranbah, where it will join the existing Goonyella rail system, connecting to coal terminals at the Port of Hay Point (Dudgeon Point expansion) and the Port of Abbot Point.

Key features: Six open-cut pits and five underground mines, five mine infrastructure areas, coal handling and processing plant, heavy industrial area, water-supply infrastructure, 189-kilometre rail line, off-site infrastructure, including workers' accommodation village and airport.

Investment $16.5 billion

Jobs Mine: Up to 1075 (construction), Up to 3800 (operational)

Railway line: Up to 1400 (construction), up to 120 (operational)