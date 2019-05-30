Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SOLAR ONLINE: Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm, located near Moranbah, has now been switched on, delivering the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes each year.
SOLAR ONLINE: Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm, located near Moranbah, has now been switched on, delivering the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes each year. Contributed
Breaking

Adani's game-changing CQ solar farm switched on

Leighton Smith
by
30th May 2019 12:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm has been switched on and is now supplying renewable power to regional Queensland homes and businesses.

Boastingg 247,000 solar panels, the solar farm located near Moranbah, will ramp up to full operation to deliver 65MW and 185,000MWh of electricity each year, equivalent to the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes annually.

Adani celebrated this important milestone saying it built on their world-wide track record for delivering projects and new businesses.

The Rugby Run project was self-financed by Adani and with construction contractors managed directly to ensure cost-efficient and timely delivery, rather than via the more common EPC contract model.

Adani Renewables Australia Business Manager Derek Chapman said Rugby Run was Adani Renewables Australia's flagship project in Australia, delivering benefits to regional Queenslanders.

"The construction of the farm enabled us to employ more than 175 people during peak construction periods," Mr Chapman said.

"There are several construction stages within the solar farm delivery process that use skills which are transferable from other industries, like the mining sector.

"For this reason we were able to use local Queensland contractors from Clermont, Chinchilla, Bowen and Townsville, ensuring the benefits of this investment are focused in regional Queensland."

When there is stability in the regulatory regime and approval processes, Adani Group's businesses are able to deliver projects efficiently and to the highest standards by drawing on our nimble entrepreneurial culture.

The solar farm has been built for Queensland's conditions. The panels are programmed to rotate to track the sun most efficiently and also to move to the most effective angles to withstand inclement wind and weather.

"We are able to leverage Adani's expertise as India's leading generator of solar power and manufacturer of solar panels when delivering our renewables projects in Australia," Mr Chapman said.

adani australia renewable energy rugby run solar farm solar farm tmbbusiness
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community rallied behind Wandal family who lost home to fire

    premium_icon Community rallied behind Wandal family who lost home to fire

    News Family friend: "I just keep saying, 'They have lost everything.'”

    • 30th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Plasterer suing insurer for $700,000 after truck rear-ended

    premium_icon Plasterer suing insurer for $700,000 after truck rear-ended

    Crime He can no longer move his left arm above his shoulder

    • 30th May 2019 1:00 AM
    Giddy Goat in dire straits with debts dating back to 2014

    premium_icon Giddy Goat in dire straits with debts dating back to 2014

    News Business continues to trade amidst financial nightmare

    • 30th May 2019 12:47 AM
    Dead man's wife in trouble with the law

    premium_icon Dead man's wife in trouble with the law

    Crime Her husband was shot dead by police last year.

    • 30th May 2019 12:01 AM