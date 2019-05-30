Adani's game-changing CQ solar farm switched on

SOLAR ONLINE: Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm, located near Moranbah, has now been switched on, delivering the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes each year.

SOLAR ONLINE: Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm, located near Moranbah, has now been switched on, delivering the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes each year. Contributed

Adani Renewables Australia's Rugby Run solar farm has been switched on and is now supplying renewable power to regional Queensland homes and businesses.

Boastingg 247,000 solar panels, the solar farm located near Moranbah, will ramp up to full operation to deliver 65MW and 185,000MWh of electricity each year, equivalent to the energy it takes to power 23,000 homes annually.

Adani celebrated this important milestone saying it built on their world-wide track record for delivering projects and new businesses.

The Rugby Run project was self-financed by Adani and with construction contractors managed directly to ensure cost-efficient and timely delivery, rather than via the more common EPC contract model.

Adani Renewables Australia Business Manager Derek Chapman said Rugby Run was Adani Renewables Australia's flagship project in Australia, delivering benefits to regional Queenslanders.

"The construction of the farm enabled us to employ more than 175 people during peak construction periods," Mr Chapman said.

"There are several construction stages within the solar farm delivery process that use skills which are transferable from other industries, like the mining sector.

"For this reason we were able to use local Queensland contractors from Clermont, Chinchilla, Bowen and Townsville, ensuring the benefits of this investment are focused in regional Queensland."

When there is stability in the regulatory regime and approval processes, Adani Group's businesses are able to deliver projects efficiently and to the highest standards by drawing on our nimble entrepreneurial culture.

The solar farm has been built for Queensland's conditions. The panels are programmed to rotate to track the sun most efficiently and also to move to the most effective angles to withstand inclement wind and weather.

"We are able to leverage Adani's expertise as India's leading generator of solar power and manufacturer of solar panels when delivering our renewables projects in Australia," Mr Chapman said.