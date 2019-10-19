Adani’s new Rocky office means more jobs for CQ

BIG REVEAL: Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow unveiled the sign on Adani's new Rockhampton office with Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Adani Mining chief executive Lucas Dow, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow.

CONFIDENT with the progress of the Carmichael coal mine Adani Australia has put down roots and established a permanent presence in the city.

Adani’s key political allies including Resources Minister Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow were delighted to see Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow pull the curtain to revel the company’s distinctive logo adorning the new Rockhampton Adani Business Centre.

Positioned next to McDonalds on Fitzroy St, surrounded by an imposing spiked steel fence and guarded by security, Adani’s new office was larger inside than its outward appearance would suggest.

As the Carmichael Project ramps up, the office will become a bustling hub accommodating 30 and 40 office workers, not only for Adani, but also for associated contractors like $100 million rail contract winner Martinus Rail.

Mr Dow described opening the building centre as a “tremendous step forward for Rockhampton and for our project” demonstrating their commitment to this region.

“To date we’ve invested more than $450 million in the project and by Christmas we expect that to be close to $1 billion,” Mr Dow said.

“We’re getting on with the job of delivering jobs to regional Queensland.”

He reaffirmed Adani’s 750 direct jobs for Rockhampton - the bulk derived from Martinus and one of Adani’s major civil contractors.

Senator Canavan said Adani was more than just a mine, it was about creating a new “business ecosystem” for Central Queensland.

Ms Landry celebrated Adani’s latest step towards realising ther mining project despite concerted opposition from green activists.

“This will be amazing for my electorate for the jobs, the billions of dollars Adani will create in infrastructure and pay in royalties. It’s just incredible it has all come about,” Ms Landry said.

Cr Strelow praised Adani’s resilience and determination, achieved despite seemingly impossible odds against them.

“We’ve waited a long time but we’re at a stage now where the jobs are tangible, and the community support for this project is bearing fruit,”Cr Strelow said.

“We warmly welcome them into our community and welcome those who will deliver the work on their behalf.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke was out of town but welcomed the news “enthusiastically”.