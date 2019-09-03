Addict busted for knife on belt after crash into police car

A DRUG addict collided with a police car as it left a station and was then busted for having a knife in a public place which was the final straw of a nine-month crime spree.

Joshua Luke McDonald, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to 22 charges including possessing knives in public places, possessing restricted drugs, obstructing police, contravening direction of police, possessing drug utensils, failing to appear in court, driving unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, possessing counterfeit notes, breach of bail, possess dangerous drugs, trespass and stealing.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said McDonald stole a $50 pen on September 16 at 1.35pm from a tobacco shop in Yeppoon that he was banned from entering.

He said police responded to reports of a disturbance at Keppel Bay Plaza on October 11 at 10.55am, located McDonald and found 2.3g of marijuana, a brass cone piece, a flick knife with his name engraved on the handle and a Swiss Army Knife.

McDonald was intercepted driving on Denison St on January 10 while his licence was State Penalty Enforcement Registry suspended from October 14.

In April, he breached his bail conditions twice by not complying with his curfew.

McDonald was intercepted driving on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon on June 15 at 11.45pm with the vehicle's registration running out 47 days prior, he had no licence, there were 18 counterfeit notes near the centre console and a knife in the front passenger door.

Mr Fox said police were leaving the watchhouse at 10.50am on July 27 when McDonald rode his bicycle into the car as it was leaving the driveway.

He said McDonald lifted up his jumper which revealed a knife attached to his belt which led to police detaining him for a search and discovering eight Viagra tablets in a blister packet.

Mr Fox said McDonald gave a false name before one of the officers grabbed him by the arm to arrest him.

He said McDonald pulled his arm away and ran towards the grass area on the corner of Bolsover and Denham streets and continued to run.

Mr Fox said McDonald was eventually detained on Bolsover St and police found a cone piece in his pocket when they searched him at the watchhouse.

McDonald had an eight-page criminal record and had spent 35 days in pre-sentence custody.

The offences breached a suspended sentence he was on for three charges of possessing counterfeit notes from August 2018.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins said McDonald's life had spiralled out of control until he was taken into custody.

She said his father died by suicide when McDonald was nine years old and his mother was a drug addict.

Ms Cummins said McDonald started using hard illicit drugs at parties when he was 16 which led to addiction.

McDonald received a head sentence of eight months' prison, 35 day presentence custody declared and parole release on September 20.

He was also disqualified from driving for two months, fined $1350, ordered to pay $42.98 restitution and ordered to a good behaviour bond for two years with a $1000 recognisance.