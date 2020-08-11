Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

Jake Kevin Watts, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today. He was on bail for a charge of unlawful escape from custody when he allegedly committed a series of offences due to a drug-induce paranoia episode.

Jake Kevin Watts, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after an alleged drug-induced paranoia episode where he is accused of committing crimes while thinking his partner was being held hostage.

A DRUG addict is back in jail after breaching bail for an alleged unlawful escape from custody (prison).

Jake Kevin Watts, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after an alleged drug-induced paranoia episode where he is accused of committing crimes while thinking his partner was being held hostage.

He has being charged with two counts of enter dwelling with intent and two of stealing along with one count each of obstruct police, possess drug utensils, possess dangerous drugs, possess a knife in a public place, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

Mr Watts has a significant criminal record including being sentenced in September 2017 for a series of offences a Supreme court judge said would almost be comical if it wasn’t for the seriousness of the offences.

Mr Watts was back in court later that month to deal with charges from 2016:

He received a prison sentence for being found with more than two grams of methamphetamines in a correctional centre in October 2018.

Defence lawyer Grant Cagney said his client was on bail for an unlawful escape from custody charge at the time of the fresh alleged offences.

He said the allegations surrounding the unlawful escape involved Mr Watts being incarcerated at Capricornia Correctional Centre and moving his way up in the prison to be on the farm.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts had been found in a restricted area with correction officers claiming they observed he was under the influence of something.

He said they claimed when Mr Watts was asked to get back on the bus, he “freaked out” and ran off, but did not get very far and was taken back to the prison.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts struggled with an addiction and wanted to go to a rehabilitation centre to address the addiction.

He said his client claimed, in relation to the fresh charges, he became paranoid, he had consumed meth and was visiting his partner in the Rockhampton region at the time.

Mr Cagney said his partner called her parents to her address to help her.

The court heard her parents called police.

Mr Cagney said she told Mr Watts to leave, he took her car and left.

He said Mr Watts smashed a window for which he was charged with wilful damage.

Mr Cagney said his client had been charged with enter dwelling with intent, however, the defence’s submission was the incident was more akin to a trespass.

He said he didn’t steal or do anything else while in the mortuary.

Mr Cagney said the father of Mr Watts’s girlfriend reclaimed her car which left Mr Watts stranded in North Rockhampton on foot, without a wallet, without a phone and without any way to getting anywhere.

He said Mr Watts claimed he went up to the front door of a dwelling and knocked on it, trying to get someone’s attention so he could borrow a phone and call a taxi.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts then went to the back door and knocked before wandering around the rest of the property looking for someone to help him.

He was found in the yard of the dwelling by an occupant.

The allegations involved Mr Watts then stealing a car and driving it to his car.

Mr Cagney said there was no damage to the vehicle and no one was harmed or threatened.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Mr Watts was found by police allegedly high on meth and in possession of a 15cm butcher’s knife, two grams of meth and driving around in his car.

He said the police report objecting to Mr Watts’s bail outlined the defendant had paranoia that his partner was being held hostage, which was the explanation he gave for allegedly committing the fresh offences.

“There’s issues with erratic behaviour,” Mr Fox said.

He said the defendant was released on parole recently and the alleged unlawful escape from custody was in February 2020.

Mr Watts spent two nights in the watch house before applying for bail.

Mr Fox said Mr Watts was not at risk of serving too much time in custody and no bail conditions could manage the risk of him reoffending.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts still had the support of his parents, with his mother in the back of court for the bail application.

He said she had told him she had made inquiries at a drug rehabilitation centre in Mackay prior to her son’s last incarceration.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts had been using party drugs at nightclubs when he was introduced to meth and his life “completely spiralled out of control”.

He said despite court sentences, including jail terms, he had not been deterred from the drug, until this incident.

Mr Cagney said Mr Watts had told him he wanted to go to rehabilitation.

“Sending him to jail may not fix the root cause of this problem,” he said.



“It would be putting him back into the masses of people who are not willing or don’t want to get off the drug.”

Mr Cagney conceded Mr Watts would be looking at more time in prison for his alleged offending, but said the focus today was on rehabilitation.

He said his client had no history of failing to appear in court and he had not harmed anyone during the alleged offences before the courts.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale denied Mr Watts bail and set his next court date at August 28.