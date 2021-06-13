Menu
Crime

Addict’s two drug drives, six possess drugs in six months

Kerri-Anne Mesner
13th Jun 2021 1:00 PM
A drug addict busted drug driving twice in two months was also busted possessing dangerous drugs six times in six months and had an active taser.

Terry Royce White, 47, pleaded guilty on June 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the charges for those offences along with possessing counterfeit money, contravening police direction, possess property suspected to have been used during a drug crime, possess drug utensils and two fail to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said a drug analysis of the largest quantity of methamphetamines White had in his possession was 1.797 grams.

She said White’s criminal record showed he had multiple convictions for drugs, receiving sentences of fines, probation and immediate parole release.

“After the defendant was arrested and charged for the biggest possession, he continued to offending, predominantly marijuana, but still also had some meth,” Ms Butler said.

“He has made no attempts to address his drug problem.”

White had been found in possession of drugs at different addresses in Allenstown and Koongal.

He was intercepted drug driving on October 30 and December 9 and found in possession of drugs six times between August 27 and February 15.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran said White had attended some Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services appointments this year.

“His history indicates he has a real addiction,” he said.

“Every time police locate him, there’s another gram of meth or pipes on him.”

Mr McGowran said his client, a father of two, thought no one would accept the counterfeit notes police found in the boot of his car because they had Chinese writing on them.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the taser White was found with was functional and created an arch when activated.

White was on a suspended sentence -six-months prison operational for 18 months – at the time of these offences.

Mr Schubert ordered White to a 12-month prison term and activated the suspended sentence and set parole release for October 10, 2021.

He also disqualified White from driving for 14 months.

drug driver methamphetamines name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

