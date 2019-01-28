Condense season: Strikers coach

Peter Siddle is back in the Adelaide Strikers’ line-up to face Sydney Sixers at the SCG. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

Adelaide Strikers' batting coach Michael Di Venuto has backed the 14-game BBL format, but claims the season is being dragged out.

Just a day after Brisbane Heat's entertainer Chris Lynn claimed 14 games was too many, Di Venuto said the season needed to be run over a shorter period.

Peter Siddle will come back into the Strikers squad to take on Sydney Sixers. Picture: James Elsby/Getty Images)

"Fourteen games is good, you play each other twice," Di Venuto said. "But the season needs to be condensed a bit.

"It does drag out a little, especially now because it has been going a long time and we are just getting to the business end.

"Whether they can condense the games into a shorter period, that is something Cricket Australia has to do."

The success of the Twenty20 competition prompted CA to extend this season from 10 games for each team.

But Lynn told Channel 7 the competition drags out and talking to players from other squads, there are some tired boys.

The batting star said the season goes a bit longer when you're not winning much, but even players from third-placed Melbourne Stars agreed when he spoke to them before the clash at the MCG on Sunday night.

The Strikers, under the pump to qualify for the finals, have added Peter Siddle to the squad to confront second-placed Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Tuesday night after the bowler was released from Australia's Test squad.

He has replaced Wes Agar in the squad of 13.

The Strikers' title defence has been significantly damaged by three successives losses and they face ladder-leading Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on Thursday. They are three points outside the top four and have four games left.

Asked if it was crunch time for the side, Di Venuto was emphatic in his response: "Absolutely.

"If we want to go further in the competition we need to start winning. We will see where we are at in the next four days.

"We are not going to hide from it and we want blokes to stand up and show how good they are and win games of cricket.

"It is important for us coming up to have match winners in our side and that is what we have been lacking. We need one or two guys putting up their hands and winning a game of cricket."