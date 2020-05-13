Adele ‘embarrassed’ over weight loss

She's been attracting global attention in recent months, but Adele is "embarrassed and self-conscious" after losing a staggering 45kg.

The singer has been heaped with praise for her svelte new frame - and according to Heat magazine, it's left her feeling very uncomfortable.

"Adele is finding the attention very embarrassing. She admits that although she may now look the best she ever has, she still gets incredibly self-conscious about her appearance," a source told the magazine.

"She sometimes finds it hard to believe that she looks as good as people say she does. She says she's shocked when she looks in the mirror, but she's really enjoying buying so many new clothes."

Last week, Adele - who has been sporting a slimmed-down frame for months now - shared her most jaw-dropping transformation look yet in an Instagram post to mark her 32nd birthday.

Standing beneath a pink and cream rose adorned arbour, Adele wore a high-necked little black dress with statement sleeves and classic black pumps with her blonde hair out over her shoulders as she grinned slightly off camera.

Thanking the masses for the "birthday love", the Grammy-winning British artist wrote: "I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels."

Shortly after, Adele's close pal Lauren Paul posted another stunning photo to honour the star's birthday. The photo, taken in Vegas, features Adele pouting in the foreground in a figure-hugging black dress and suede boots, with film director Lauren to the right and fashion designer Nicole Richie and author Jedidiah Jenkins in the background.

Adele recently celebrated her birthday. Picture: Instagram



The mother-of-one first unveiled her surprise transformation at Drake's birthday last October, following her split from husband Simon Konecki, who she has seven-year-old son Angelo with.

"I used to cry but now I sweat #gingermckenna Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I've met @champagnepapi," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Originally published as Adele 'embarrassed' over weight loss